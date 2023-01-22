Illinois Wesleyan women edge Wheaton; men drop heartbreaker

WBB final from Wheaton:



Illinois Wesleyan 56

Wheaton 54



Lauren!!!



Great win, Titans!#d3hoops pic.twitter.com/nXIkMzhYST — Bob Quillman (@IWUhoopscom) January 22, 2023

WHEATON — Sophomore Lauren Huber hit a driving shot with six seconds remaining to lift the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team to a 56-54 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Wheaton at King Arena on Saturday.

The Titans improved to 10-8 and 5-4 in the CCIW, while the Thunder slipped to the exact same marks.

Caite Knutson's basket at the 16-second mark presented Wesleyan with a 22-20 halftime lead, and Sawyer White's bucket with two seconds showing gave IWU a 41-40 margin after three quarters.

Huber scored 15 of her 21 points in the second half and finished with 16 rebounds.

Knutson contributed 11 points and eight rebounds, and Katelyn Heller had 10 points.

Kate Oliver's 3-pointer with 11 seconds left had forged a 54-54 tie. Oliver led Wheaton with 20 points.

Men drop tight battle

Two Tyson Cruickshank free throws with .4 seconds left after a controversial foul call on IWU lifted No 8-ranked Wheaton to a 72-71 win.

Titan Cody Mitchell dropped a hook shot with six seconds left for a one-point Wesleyan lead.

IWU fell to 8-8 overall and 5-4 in the CCIW. The Titans are 2-4 in games decided by four points or less.

The Thunder advanced to 16-2 and 8-1 in league play behind Cruickshank's 21 points and eight rebounds.

Mitchell led Wesleyan with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Ryan Sroka added 16 points and 10 boards. The Titans won the rebounding battle 43-30.

Harrison Wilmsen chipped in 12 points and Lucas Heflen and Hakim Williams had 10 apiece for IWU.

TJ Askew helped the Wheaton cause with 17 points.

