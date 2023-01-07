Illinois Wesleyan women defeat Carthage; men fall to Firebirds

KENOSHA, Wis. — Lauren Huber scored a team-high 19 points and freshman Sawyer White added a career-high 16 to carry the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team to a 79-68 win over Carthage on Saturday at Tarble Arena.

Huber also contributed six rebounds, six assists and three steals as the Titans improved their record to 8-7 overall and 3-3 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

White matched Huber with a team-high six rebounds as IWU outscored the Firebirds (6-8, 2-3) by a 53-41 second-half margin.

Katelyn Heller chipped in 13 points and Mallory Powers and Kate Palmer 11 apiece for the Titans.

Carthage was led by the 19 points of Lauren Knight.

IWU men defeated

Carthage scored the final nine points of the first half and controlled the second 20 minutes on its way to a 69-48 CCIW decision over IWU.

The Titans, who dropped to 6-6 and 3-2 in conference action, pulled within 26-23 on a Cody Mitchell dunk at the 6:28 mark of the opening half.

But Wesleyan would not score the rest of the half and faced a 35-23 halftime deficit.

The Firebirds (11-2, 4-1) shot 50 percent from the field and were 9 of 22 (41 percent) from 3-point range.

Carthage was led by the 22 points of AJ Johnson. Filip Bulatovic registered 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Mitchell topped IWU with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Sroka scored 10.

The Titans cancelled out a 42-31 rebounding advantage with icy 32 percent shooting from the floor (20 of 63).

IWU attempted 19 3-pointers and hit only one.