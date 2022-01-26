Illinois Wesleyan women cruise past Elmhurst

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team forced 21 first-half Elmhurst turnovers and rolled to an 85-60 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory Wednesday at Shirk Center.

The Titans hiked their record to 12-7 overall and 9-1 in the CCIW. The Bluejays are 2-16 and winless in 10 league outings after finishing with 34 turnovers.

IWU led 52-24 at the half.

Brooke Lansford paced the Titans with 16 points and six assists. Kate Palmer added 12 points and Catie Eck 10.

Taylor Harazin's 15 points and 13 rebounds topped Elmhurst.

Brooke Lansford, 21-22

Lansford
