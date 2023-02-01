 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois Wesleyan women cruise past Elmhurst for road victory

ELMHURST — Balanced scoring and plentiful scoring carried the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team to an 81-47 victory over Elmhurst on Wednesday at Faganel Hall.

Four Titans reached double figures and 14 scored as IWU improved to 12-9 overall and 7-5 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

Wesleyan outscored the Bluejays 23-5 in the second quarter to hold a commanding 45-22 advantage at halftime.

Katelyn Heller, 2022

Heller

Katelyn Heller led IWU with 12 points. Kate Palmer added 11 and Sawyer White and Lauren Huber 10 each.

Elmhurst (2-17, 0-11) received a team-high 12 points from Katie Matrise.

