Illinois Wesleyan women cruise past Elmhurst for road victory

ELMHURST — Balanced scoring and plentiful scoring carried the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team to an 81-47 victory over Elmhurst on Wednesday at Faganel Hall.
Four Titans reached double figures and 14 scored as IWU improved to 12-9 overall and 7-5 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.
Wesleyan outscored the Bluejays 23-5 in the second quarter to hold a commanding 45-22 advantage at halftime.
Katelyn Heller led IWU with 12 points. Kate Palmer added 11 and Sawyer White and Lauren Huber 10 each.
Elmhurst (2-17, 0-11) received a team-high 12 points from Katie Matrise.
PHOTOS: Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball coach Mia Smith
