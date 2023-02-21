Freshman Sawyer White was 6 of 7 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 22 points in Illinois Wesleyan's 67-47 victory over Wheaton on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the women's College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament at King Arena in Wheaton.
The Titans improved to 16-10 and will face regular season champion Millikin in the semifinals on Friday at 7:15 p.m. at Griswold Center in Decatur.
White's 3-pointer at the second quarter buzzer sent IWU into halftime with a 34-18 advantage.
Katelyn Heller added 14 points, Lauren Huber 13 and Kelly Carlson nine for the Titans. Heller topped all rebounders with 13.
Caroline Sikkink led Wheaton (15-11) with 11 points, while Ellie Cassel grabbed 11 rebounds.
Wesleyan outshot the Thunder 44 percent to 28 percent. Each team took 57 shots, but the Titans connected on nine more.
Men's season concludes
The IWU men dropped a 74-69 quarterfinal decision to Carthage in the CCIW Tournament at Tarble Arena in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The Titans' third loss of the season to the Firebirds sent Wesleyan to 12-14. It's just the second losing campaign in Ron Rose's 17 years as coach and the first since Rose's opening season of 2006-07.
Lucas Heflen topped IWU with 20 points, while fellow senior Cody Mitchell contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds.
The Titans led 62-57 with 6:35 left before Carthage took control with a 12-2 run.
Carthage (18-8) advances to the tournament semifinals and will play North Park on Friday at 5 p.m. at King Arena in Wheaton.
The Firebirds received all but three of their points from their starters.
AJ Johnson scored 16, Filip Bulatovic and Julian Campbell 15 apiece, Antuan Nesbitt 14 and Colton Sigel 11
The Titans outrebounded Carthage 39-31.
PHOTOS: Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball coach Mia Smith
Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team coach Mia Smith showed off the game ball that marked her 400th career win.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Brian Ehresman poses with Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball coach Mia Smith at the Titan Golf Outing this summer
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball coach Mia Smith donned a mask as her Titans practiced behind her Tuesday at Shirk Center.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois Wesleyan head women's basketball coach Mia Smith directs her team during the Titans' 86-81 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Millikin on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team coach Mia Smith rallies her team as they take on Wheaton Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Shirk Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan head women's basketball coach Mia Smith talks to her bench during the Titans' 80-54 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win over Millikin on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team members presented coach Mia Smith with a game ball to mark 400 career wins.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Mike Wagner, left, Illinois Wesleyan University Athletic Director, and former Athletic Director Dennie Bridges, presents women's basketball team coach Mia Smith with a decorated cookie and bouquet of flowers to mark her 400th career win after IWU defeated Whittier last Saturday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A special game ball was decorated to honor Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team coach Mia Smith to mark 400 career wins.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan head women's basketball coach Mia Smith directs her team during the Titans' 77-76 nonconference loss to the University of Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Shirk Center.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
llinois Wesleyan coach Mia Smith reacts during a 2013 game against Millikin at Shirk Center.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
The resume of Illinois Wesleyan's IBCA Hall of Fame basketball coach, Mia Smith, includes winning the 2011-12 NCAA Division III national title. She addressed fans during a celebration for that team at Shirk Center.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Illinois Wesleyan's IBCA Hall of Fame basketball coach, Mia Smith, saluted fans after a 2012 NCAA Division III national semifinal win over St. Thomas at Holland, Mich. That squad went on to win the national title.
ROB KURTYCZ PHOTO
Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball coach Mia Smith, center, instructs her team during a timeout in the third quarter of Wednesday's CCIW game against Elmhurst at Shirk Center.
Joe Deacon
Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball coach Mia Smith, center, addresses the crowd at Shirk Center after the Titans' 85-45 win over Carroll in the 10th annual Pink Zone game benefiting the Bloomington-Normal Community Cancer Center.
Joe Deacon
Illinois Wesleyan coach Mia Smith gives instructions to her team during a 2014 game at Shirk Center. Smith is in her 20th season at IWU and has been selected for induction in to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Pantagraph file photo
Illinois Wesleyan coach Mia Smith yells from the bench during game against Rose-Hulman Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014, at Shirk Center in Bloomington. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
