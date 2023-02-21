Freshman Sawyer White was 6 of 7 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 22 points in Illinois Wesleyan's 67-47 victory over Wheaton on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the women's College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament at King Arena in Wheaton.

The Titans improved to 16-10 and will face regular season champion Millikin in the semifinals on Friday at 7:15 p.m. at Griswold Center in Decatur.

White's 3-pointer at the second quarter buzzer sent IWU into halftime with a 34-18 advantage.

Katelyn Heller added 14 points, Lauren Huber 13 and Kelly Carlson nine for the Titans. Heller topped all rebounders with 13.

Caroline Sikkink led Wheaton (15-11) with 11 points, while Ellie Cassel grabbed 11 rebounds.

Wesleyan outshot the Thunder 44 percent to 28 percent. Each team took 57 shots, but the Titans connected on nine more.

Men's season concludes

The IWU men dropped a 74-69 quarterfinal decision to Carthage in the CCIW Tournament at Tarble Arena in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Titans' third loss of the season to the Firebirds sent Wesleyan to 12-14. It's just the second losing campaign in Ron Rose's 17 years as coach and the first since Rose's opening season of 2006-07.

Lucas Heflen topped IWU with 20 points, while fellow senior Cody Mitchell contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Titans led 62-57 with 6:35 left before Carthage took control with a 12-2 run.

Carthage (18-8) advances to the tournament semifinals and will play North Park on Friday at 5 p.m. at King Arena in Wheaton.

The Firebirds received all but three of their points from their starters.

AJ Johnson scored 16, Filip Bulatovic and Julian Campbell 15 apiece, Antuan Nesbitt 14 and Colton Sigel 11

The Titans outrebounded Carthage 39-31.

