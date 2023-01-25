Illinois Wesleyan wins twice on trip to Oregon

The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team brought two wins back from a quick trip to Oregon.

Making up games that were postponed in late December when IWU fell victim to flight cancellations, the Titans defeated Linfield 76-68 on Monday and George Fox 77-65 on Tuesday.

The wins boosted the IWU record to 10-8.

In McMinnville, Oregon, Wesleyan had just six players score but all six reached double figures to overcome Linfield.

Senior guard Lucas Heflen registered all 17 of his points in the second half.

H2 | @BazzellTrey hits his 4th three of the night!



Titans are 6-for-9 from deep in this half#TGOE #d3hoops pic.twitter.com/mt1XjIHvWC — Illinois Wesleyan Basketball (@IWUBasketball) January 24, 2023

Trey Bazzell added 14 points, Cody Mitchell and Hakim Williams had 12 each, Ryan Sroka 11 and Harrison Wilmsen 10.

Linfield rallied within 69-65 only to see Heflen hit a 3-pointer and moved to a 72-68 deficit before Williams scored off a rebound of a missed Titan free throw with 29 seconds left.

In Newberg, Oregon, Wesleyan was led by 17 points each from Heflen and Wilmsen against George Fox. Bazzell added nine.

Mitchell secured nine rebounds and Wilmsen eight as the Titans dominated the boards 44-24.

IWU hit 29 of 62 shots from the floor. That broke down to 14 of 31 from 3-point range and 15 of 31 inside the arc.

