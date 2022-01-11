Illinois Wesleyan to face Millikin without head coach Ron Rose

BLOOMINGTON — Wednesday’s College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin basketball game against Millikin at Shirk Center will be a first for Illinois Wesleyan coach Ron Rose that he dearly hopes is also a last.

Quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19, Rose will not be on the IWU bench for the 7 p.m. game. Assistant coach Andy Etheridge will be acting head coach.

“Still no symptoms. I feel great,” said Rose, who expects to return to the team Thursday. “The emotionally challenging part of this is you feel great, but you need to be responsible and follow the protocols you’re instructed to follow.”

In his 16th season as IWU coach, Rose will miss a game for the first time. He has a career record of 279-132.

The Titans (9-2, 2-1 in the CCIW) are ranked third nationally but have not played since knocking off then-No. 1 Yeshiva on Dec. 30 in New York City. IWU’s last two scheduled games have been postponed because of COVID concerns.

“I’ll be watching from my computer at home. It’s going to be a very odd feeling for sure,” Rose said. “Live streaming is wonderful. I will still feel like I’m there. I’ll be the biggest Titan fan there is on Wednesday.”

According to Rose, the Titans will not be at full strength but will have more than the eight players available required by CCIW guidelines. Rose said he was not allowed to reveal which players from his 19-man roster are sidelined.

“How many will actually dress we don’t know yet because of injuries,” said Rose.

Rose has “full confidence” in Etheridge, who is in his eighth year on the IWU staff. “Andy is more than qualified to take the reins. He’ll do a great job. The team is in good hands.”

Rose is permitted to communicate with Etheridge during the game but will speak to him only at halftime to avoid in-game distractions.

Millikin is 8-6 and 3-2 in the CCIW under first-year coach Kramer Soderberg. The Big Blue were just 1-12 in the truncated 2020-21 season.

“Kramer is doing a tremendous job. They play very hard and play with purpose,” Rose said. “We will have to play a good game to beat Millikin. They are not going to beat themselves.”

Soderberg is the son of Virginia assistant Brad Soderberg, and Millikin mirrors the Cavaliers in offensive and defensive philosophy.

“They make you work defensively. You have to defend multiple screening actions,” Rose said. “Defensively, they make it difficult to get easy looks. They funnel you toward the middle then overload the gaps. They protect the strong side elbow and blocks and collapse on penetration.”

The Big Blue’s top player is 6-foot-6 senior Calvin Fisher, who averages 15.6 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Jake Hampton, a 6-0 senior, adds 9.2 points with Central Catholic graduate and 5-10 freshman JT Welch at 8.5. Millikin has five other players averaging from 8.1 to 6.5 points.

Scheduling updates

IWU’s home matchup with Elmhurst originally scheduled for Jan. 5 at Shirk Center will be played Jan. 17 with a 2 p.m. start.

The Titans’ game at Carthage postponed from Jan. 8 is now set for Jan. 24 in Kenosha, Wis.

Wesleyan has added a nonconference game against Concordia of Chicago on Jan. 29. Tipoff will be 7 p.m. at Shirk Center. That replaces a Dec. 29 game at Mount Saint Vincent that was cancelled by the home team.

Women’s game postponed

The IWU women’s contest scheduled for Wednesday against North Park in Chicago has been postponed because of COVID protocols within the Vikings’ program. No makeup date has been set.

The Titans, who are 8-6 and 5-0 in the CCIW, are next in action Saturday in a 2 p.m. home game against Augustana.

New spectator policy

IWU announced Tuesday a new policy regarding attendance at home events. The policy will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

Each member of the visiting team travel party and home team roster/staff will be allowed an entry list of six. No passes or complimentary tickets will be honored.

All IWU faculty, staff and students will be admitted with valid university identification. Anyone attending is expected to follow the university’s policy of wearing a mask at all times while inside the facility.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.