Illinois Wesleyan sophomore golfers Lexi Onsrud, Emma Thorman start quickly in 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Lexi Onsrud and Emma Thorman didn't really have lofty expectations for their first golf tournament in 2022.

College golfers from a northern state usually don't come out razor sharp after rarely getting outside during the winter months. Yet there were things the Illinois Wesleyan sophomores could do to prepare for the Westbrook Invitational on March 12-13 in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria.

"Over the winter we really worked on our putting and short game, so that paid off, and hitting indoors and making sure we were hitting it somewhat straight," said Onsrud.

Onsrud, a University High School graduate, and Thorman set a single-round IWU women's record by each shooting 3-under-par 68s in the first round at the 5,810-yard Westbrook Village Golf Club Lakes Course.

The next day, Onsrud fired 72 for a 140 total to break Thorman's program record 36-hole total by four strokes set in the Wartburg Fall Invitational in September. It was also Onsrud's second individual title of her collegiate career.

Thorman shot 77 for a 145 total to place third.

"I'll get it back," said Thorman, laughing alongside Onsrud. "Either that or one of us is going to improve upon it. We have 2½ years more to get it. One of us is going to shoot better than 68 and one of us is going to shoot better than 140. It's not over. I'm really competitive, if you didn't know."

Onsrud believes having low expectations going in helped.

"If I had a bad shot or a bad putt — a lot of bad putts — I stayed in the round and didn't get mad about that and kept going and trying to get the next shot better," she said. ''"The second day I wasn't hitting the ball as well, but I was chipping and putting a lot better than the first day. I had a lot of up and downs to save pars which helped a lot."

Onsrud said the Westbrook Village layout was wide open and not too long, plus the bent grass greens were rolling well.

Thorman agreed.

"I was surprised. The course was really suitable for me. It was fast and firm," she said. "I was hitting these low drivers and 2-irons out there. There was no wind. I had wedges to about every par-4, which was really beneficial for me."

Onsrud and Thorman weren't able to keep their momentum going last week in the Texas Cup at Plano, Texas. They struggled with the Bermuda greens as they tied for 16th after shooting 78s both days.

"It was tighter, definitely. You had to hit balls in the right spots," said Onsrud. "Putting was not good for me at all."

A year ago at this time, the Titans were trying to peak for the NCAA Division III National Tournament after winning the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin title in the fall.

This year is a little different. Carthage overtook IWU in the CCIW's final round in October at Normal's Ironwood Golf Course to take the league's automatic qualifying spot for the NCAA tourney.

With only five at-large spots available in the nationals, it will be difficult for IWU to get back this season. But with freshmen such as Jacque O'Neill and Macy Ludwig, who finished tied for fourth and tied for 13th, respectively, at the Texas Cup, the future is bright for the Titans.

"When we were in Phoenix the three freshmen (including Central Catholic graduate Kylie Hundman) playing with us, we were sitting in the house and they said, 'Emma, we want to get so much better. We know how good we can be,' " said Thorman. "Hearing that from freshmen is super encouraging for the next couple of years. Even if this year hasn't panned out specifically how we wanted it to, we know we can improve upon it."

MVC honor for Schrock

Another area product, Illinois State junior Ali Schrock of Pontiac, was named the Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Week earlier this week.

Schrock fired a 1-over-par 217 total to finish tied for ninth in the Red Rocks Invitational at Sedona, Arizona. That total tied for the seventh-lowest 54-hole total in school history.

It was the second MVC Player of the Week honor for Schrock this season. Among ISU golfers with at least 10 rounds played this season, Schrock leads the team with a 74.6 scoring average.

