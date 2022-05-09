 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Illinois Wesleyan softball begins NCAA Tournament play on Friday

  • 0
Illinois Wesleyan softball

Illinois Wesleyan softball players celebrate their win over North Central in the championship game of the CCIW Tournament.

The Illinois Wesleyan softball team will take on Wartburg in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament in a regional held at the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

The Titans (27-13) and Wartburg (27-12) play at 2 p.m. Friday. Other teams in the double elimination regional, which runs Friday through Sunday, are Saint Benedict and Nebraska Wesleyan.

IWU earned its NCAA berth by winning three straight games in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament in Decatur last weekend.

The second-seeded Titans defeated Carroll 9-1 before edging top seed Millikin 2-0 and toppling North Central 3-2 in the championship game.

Ava Khoury, Bailey Turner

Illinois Wesleyan's Ava Khoury (22) gives a high five to teammate Bailey Turner during the CCIW Tournament.

In the CCIW title game matchup, Bailey Turner and Megan Fontanetta each had two of IWU’s five hits. Nina Mardjetko (12-5) pitched the first 6⅓ innings for the victory, and Natalie Grubczak secured the final two outs for her second save.

Grubczak had tossed a one-hitter in the win over Millikin.

IWU will be making its 19th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Titans placed second in 2018.

Jen Kuhn fielding

Illinois Wesleyan shortstop Jen Kuhn made a diving stop and threw out the North Central runner at first base to strand two sixth-inning baserunners during IWU's 3-2 victory Sunday in the CCIW Tournament championship game.

Millikin and North Central also were part of the NCAA Tournament bracket announced Monday giving the CCIW three berths.

The 16 regional winners advance to super regional play May 20-21.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton tells Tom Brady that Miami GP is F1's Super Bowl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News