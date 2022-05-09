Illinois Wesleyan softball begins NCAA Tournament play on Friday

The Illinois Wesleyan softball team will take on Wartburg in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament in a regional held at the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

The Titans (27-13) and Wartburg (27-12) play at 2 p.m. Friday. Other teams in the double elimination regional, which runs Friday through Sunday, are Saint Benedict and Nebraska Wesleyan.

IWU earned its NCAA berth by winning three straight games in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament in Decatur last weekend.

The second-seeded Titans defeated Carroll 9-1 before edging top seed Millikin 2-0 and toppling North Central 3-2 in the championship game.

In the CCIW title game matchup, Bailey Turner and Megan Fontanetta each had two of IWU’s five hits. Nina Mardjetko (12-5) pitched the first 6⅓ innings for the victory, and Natalie Grubczak secured the final two outs for her second save.

Grubczak had tossed a one-hitter in the win over Millikin.

IWU will be making its 19th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Titans placed second in 2018.

Millikin and North Central also were part of the NCAA Tournament bracket announced Monday giving the CCIW three berths.

The 16 regional winners advance to super regional play May 20-21.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

