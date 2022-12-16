Illinois Wesleyan shoots for Rose's 300th win, victory over Wheaton

BLOOMINGTON – When is four larger than 300?

That’s not a mathematical riddle, it’s the view of Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach Ron Rose on the significance of victories.

With his team at 3-0 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin entering Saturday’s 4:15 p.m. showdown with No. 16-ranked Wheaton, Rose is more concerned about getting that fourth conference victory than the 300th of his IWU career.

“That’s a bigger number,” said Rose, whose team is 5-3 overall with losses to the Nos. 2 and 11 teams. “I’ve never made a shot or got a rebound this entire time, so it’s Illinois Wesleyan men’s basketball that’s reaching 300 since I’ve been head coach.

“It makes you think about all the players and coaches and supporters you’ve been associated with during this time. I’m just very appreciative to be part of Titan basketball.”

In his 17th year at his alma mater, Rose stands at 299-139. He ranks second on IWU’s career wins list behind only Dennie Bridges, whose players included Rose and has 667 wins at Wesleyan.

On the way to 299, Rose passed Jack Horenberger, a beloved figure around the university who won 264 games, coached Bridges and died in 2000.

“That was more meaningful,” Rose said. “Coach Horenberger was such an impactful person to everybody he came across here at Illinois Wesleyan.”

Rose’s current team is led by seniors Lucas Heflen (15.6 points per game) and Cody Mitchell (13.4, 9.4 rebounds).

“Playing for a coach like him who has so much history at this school and is such a respected coach throughout the country at our level, it would be cool to be part of his 300th win for sure,” said Mitchell. “I’m definitely hoping it comes against a team like Wheaton on Saturday.”

The Titans and Thunder are fierce rivals and last season only added fuel to the fire.

After Wheaton won at home in the regular season 67-62, IWU prevailed 79-71 in the regular season at Shirk Center and in the NCAA Division III Tournament Sweet Sixteen 77-73.

“It always seems to come down to the wire between us two teams,” Mitchell said. “A bunch of their returners will be coming back with a vengeance.”

The top Wheaton returnee is guard Tyson Cruikshank, who averages 19.0 points.

“They lost three or four fifth year guys, but they are a veteran team again,” said Rose. “They did a really good job on the recruiting trail. They got in the transfer portal and got two grad transfers (6-foot-7 TJ Askew and 6-9 Connor Braun) with size.”

Askew averages 12.7 points and a team-best 6.1 rebounds. Braun adds 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in a reserve role.

“They are off to a great year,” Rose said. “When you look at Wheaton, the faces change but the style of play and the level of play doesn’t. Wheaton will look like last year’s team.”

The Thunder are 7-2 overall and 1-1 in the CCIW. Joining the Titans as undefeated in conference play are North Park at 3-0 and Carthage at 2-0.

PHOTOS: Illinois Wesleyan men's basketball 2021-22