BLOOMINGTON — On the list of disappointing statistics from Illinois Wesleyan football’s season-opening loss, a meager 22 net rushing yards ranked high.

Yet what drew the ire of IWU coach Norm Eash even more were the five turnovers in a 38-13 loss to Central College.

“The big thing is we made too many mistakes. We turned the ball over five times and put our defense on a short field,” Eash said of two interceptions and three lost fumbles. “Turnovers really hurt us. The game was closer than the score indicated because of what we gave them. It cost us field position and momentum.”

The Titans will need to tighten their possession skills Saturday when No. 13 Wheaton visits Tucci Stadium for the 1 p.m. opening of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin season.

The Thunder are 1-0 after a 30-21 triumph over No. 19 Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Eash believes the Titans rushing woes were exacerbated by falling behind 17-0 in the first half.

“You get behind and try to play catch up and it’s hard to get the run game going,” he said. “We’re happy with our personnel. Jay’s got to play better, and he will tell you that.”

Quarterback Jay Lemenager completed 27 of 38 passes for 172 yards. Myles Kee had seven receptions for 71 yards.

The IWU defense gave up just 267 yards to Central.

“The defense actually played pretty well,” said Eash. “We’ve got a lot of kids playing their second or third year as starters. That was the bright spot of the first game.”

Wheaton piled up 449 yards of offense while overcoming Oshkosh as quarterback Ben Thorson threw for 254 yards. Running back Giovanni Weeks (101) and Cristian Carstens (99) combined for 200 yards on the ground.

“They’ve got one of the best running backs in the league in Weeks,” Eash said. “We’ve tried to stress to the kids the physicality level is going to be a lot higher this week, and we’ve got to match that.”

