Illinois Wesleyan seeks to end season with a victory before getting bigger, stronger in offseason

BLOOMINGTON — Caleb Hiems has gone through almost an entire season as a starter on Illinois Wesleyan's offensive line.

When the offseason begins after Saturday's 1 p.m. finale at Elmhurst, the sophomore tackle knows what he must do to get ready for 2023.

"To move a person from Point A to Point B takes strength. Mass moves mass," he said. "I'm a physics major. I can tell you that. You have to be bigger if you want to move someone who is bigger."

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Hiems would like to be around 280 when next season begins. Lessons learned going against conference heavyweights North Central (a 68-3 loss last week), Wheaton (42-7) and WashU (59-14) showed Hiems and his teammates what they need to do in the offseason.

"I have a lot more muscle I can put on my body," said Hiems, who was among a whole new offensive line this season.

However, the first matter of business is going out with a win in Elmhurst.

The Titans are trying to snap a two-game losing streak after a heart-breaking loss to Augustana two weeks ago was followed by last week's shell-lacking by No. 1-ranked North Central on the Titans' Senior Day.

IWU sits 5-4 overall and 5-3 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. Even though Elmhurst (0-9, 0-8 CCIW) is at the bottom of the league, IWU head coach Norm Eash said it's no time for his team to relax.

To drive home that point, Eash told the Titans about the final game at North Park in 2015. IWU was 7-2 and North Park was 2-7, but the Vikings turned back the Titans, 27-24, to snap a 30-year losing streak in the series.

"One thing I've learned during my tenure here is you respect everyone in the CCIW and you never, never assume you can walk on the field and beat somebody because you can't," said Eash. "You have to play."

With only six seniors starting, the Titans return the bulk of their squad in 2023 and don't want to go into the offseason off a loss like they did last year.

Senior Holden Smith, a Normal West graduate, gets his second straight start at center after junior Connor Sweeney was lost with a knee injury.

"We want to build for next year. That's a key when you play the last game of the season," said Eash. "You're building and want to finish up strong. Part of our goal this season was to flip the season we had last year when we were 3-7. We came really close to doing that. We need to win this game."

The Titan defense also doesn't want North Central's nine-touchdown barrage against them last week to be the final memory for the next 10 months.

"It still hits your brain in a different way that is so much offense going against you," said IWU sophomore free safety Sam Schott. "Coming in this week we're trying to step up in a better way and do a better job and help our offense get the ball more."

Elmhurst, which is coached by former IWU defensive coordinator Jeff McDonald, is coming off a 23-20 loss at North Park. The Bluejays also nearly beat Carroll before suffering a 31-28 double overtime loss.

IWU had to rally at home to beat both Carroll (26-21) and North Park (43-34).

"The last game of the season they're just playing get a win and have nothing to hide," said Schott. "We have to be prepared for everything they could throw at us. But also I think do your job and you have to do nothing special, and the plays will come to you."