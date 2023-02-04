BLOOMINGTON – Four straight College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin losses dropped a delivery of reality on the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team’s doorstep.

Missing the CCIW Tournament became a real possibility, a possibility most Titans teams never have to consider.

“There’s definitely another sense of urgency for us,” said senior Cody Mitchell. “Every game matters now. They all do, but right now it’s really important.”

Mitchell and fellow senior Lucas Heflen forcefully turned IWU in the right direction Saturday at Shirk Center, combining for 49 points in the Titans’ 79-61 win over Carroll before a crowd of 1,615.

Mitchell dominated an undersized Pioneers’ lineup with career highs of 24 points and 15 rebounds to boost Wesleyan to 11-10 overall and 6-6 in the CCIW.

“He was a man among boys. He’s an elite rebounder, always has been,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “Carroll decided to go smaller and I think try to spread us out.

"It was effective in terms of us having a difficult time keeping people in front of them. But it also made them susceptible to the boards, and Cody took advantage of it.”

“Before the game Coach told me they were going small,” said the 6-foot-7 Mitchell, who hauled down eight offensive boards. “I kept that same mentality I always have attacking the offensive glass.”

Heflen heats up

Heflen recorded 25 points and three steals.

“We’ve only got a few games left and we’re making the most of it. We’re trying to make a run here,” said Heflen, who hit four 3-pointers. “Cody and I have played together for so long. It’s a blessing to be able to come out here and do this with Cody in front of all these people with our team.”

“Me and Hef had to crank it up a notch,” Mitchell said.

Big early lead

The Titans used a 13-1 run to open up a 32-13 margin. A Heflen 3-pointer with 3:10 left in the opening half gave IWU a 37-17 bulge.

“I thought we had some really good moments,” Rose said. “You could see when the ball moves, our offense is better. We shoot a higher percentage. I thought the first half the ball moved as well as it’s moved all year. But we don’t sustain it.”

Carroll (4-17, 1-11) closed within 37-24 with the final seven points of the half and whittled its deficit to 39-34 early in the second half.

“The formula is there,” said Rose. “At times we really need to clip this film and show the exact possessions where we’re good. When the ball doesn’t move, we’re not very good. To a man we all understand that’s happening, but we have to correct it.”

Putting the Pioneers away

Two 3-pointers each from Heflen and Ryan Sroka ignited a 20-10 Wesleyan surge. Freshman Nathan Boldt’s dunk at the 5:40 mark extended the IWU advantage to 72-53.

Sroka added 13 points and was 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

“I think we’re a scary team to play right now,” Mitchell said. “Our record might not show it, but down the stretch we’re a really scary team to draw.”

Numbers game

The Titans outrebounded Carroll 44-33 with Sroka securing seven boards. Hakim Williams had six of Wesleyan’s 14 assists.

IWU shot 45 percent from the floor to 41 percent for the Pioneers.

Kobe Simpson was the lone Carroll player in double figures with 13 points.

PHOTOS: Washington University at Illinois Wesleyan University mens basketball