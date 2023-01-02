Illinois Wesleyan returns to action against Washington U.

BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team’s holiday break was both longer than the Titans expected and longer than they wanted.

Scheduled to play two games in Oregon the final week of December, IWU instead had their flight cancelled.

That means the Titans will have not played since Dec. 20 when they face Washington University on Tuesday in a 7 p.m. game at Shirk Center.

IWU and WashU have been fierce competitors back to the days when Dennie Bridges coached the Titans and Mark Edwards guided the Bears. The annual games either in Bloomington or St. Louis easily rank among the top nonconference rivalries in Division III.

“It’s a big game,” said Wesleyan sophomore Harrison Wilmsen, among three St. Louis-area players on the IWU roster. “We’re ready for it.”

According to Wilmsen, the Titans have been practicing particularly hard during its break from outside competition.

“Ultimately, it’s a new year and this team’s got a lot of goals,” Wilmsen said. “We won’t be rusty. There’s been a lot of competing. Our practices have been hard. We’re all hungry to do what we believe this team can do.”

The 6-4 Titans are led by 6-foot-2 senior guard Lucas Heflen at 15.2 points per game. Cody Mitchell, a 6-7 senior forward, contributes 13.3 points and a team-best 8.9 rebounds.

Ryan Sroka, a 6-5 junior guard, adds 9.9 points and 6-9 forward Wilmsen 9.2.

Washington stands at 8-2 and ranks fourth nationally in 3-point percentage at 42.3.

Charlie Jacob, a 6-2 graduate student, tops the Bears at 14.8 points with 6-6 sophomore Drake Kindsvater at 13.7 and 6-7 freshman Will Grudzinski at 11.5. All three shoot at least 45 percent from beyond the arc. A 6-1 sophomore, Hayden Doyle chips in 9.6 points.

Both teams have been effective rebounders. IWU sports a plus 9.3 margin with Washington at plus 4.7.

Rescheduled trip

IWU will now travel to Oregon between College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin games on Jan. 21 at Wheaton and at Augustana on Jan. 28.

The Titans play Linfield on Jan. 23 in McMinnville, Oregon, and George Fox on Jan. 24 in Newberg, Oregon.

That gives Wesleyan nine games in January after only four all December.

“That will be fun,” Wilmsen said. “Those games will be good because we need them. We need at least 18 wins to make it to the (NCAA) tournament.”

