Illinois Wesleyan prevails in overtime for Coach Ron Rose's 300th win

CHICAGO – Senior Cody Mitchell forced an extra period with two free throws late in regulation and scored four overtime points as Illinois Wesleyan gave Ron Rose his 300th win as coach of the Titans in a 67-63 decision over nonconference foe University of Chicago on Tuesday at Ratner Center.

IWU improved its record to 6-4 with its sixth straight win over the Maroons. In his 17th year at his alma mater, Rose has a record of 300-140.

“It’s a nice milestone, but I’m looking forward to 301,” Rose said. “Always looking forward.”

Mitchell’s foul shots tied the game at 57-57. After a Chicago miss, IWU’s Hakim Williams had a chance for the winning basket in the final seconds of regulation but could not connect.

The Titans took a five-point lead early in overtime on a Ryan Sroka 3-pointer and Lucas Heflen’s shot in the lane.

“That was huge, especially in games where points are hard to come by,” Rose said of Sroka’s trey. “It was a really well executed offensive possession. Ryan got in rhythm and was on balance.”

Mitchell and Chicago’s Bryce Hopkins exchanged 3-pointers before Mitchell split two free throws for a 66-60 IWU margin.

The Maroons’ Elliot Paschal nailed a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left to bring Chicago within three. One Williams free throw at the 3.5-second mark produced the final score.

“That was hard earned, nothing easy about that one,” said Rose. “But for our group that makes it more rewarding. It wasn’t always pretty, but the guys competed hard and played through adversity.”

Heflen topped the Titans with 16 points. Sroka added 15 points, Mitchell 14 and Williams 10. Sroka and Mitchell each grabbed eight rebounds to boost IWU to a 45-38 edge on the boards.

Thomas Kurowski scored 15 points to lead the Maroons, who fell to 6-4 and were playing without veteran coach Mike McGrath because of recent hip surgery. Hopkins secured a game-high 11 rebounds.

Both teams canned seven 3-pointers. Yet Chicago attempted 14 more from beyond the arc (35-21) than IWU.

