Illinois Wesleyan pleased with effort in exhibition loss to Bradley

PEORIA – The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team did not leave Carver Arena with a victory Wednesday.

Yet the Division III Titans were carrying plenty of encouragement after playing Division I Bradley competitively in a 79-64 exhibition loss.

“I knew we were going to play hard, but I didn’t know how well,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “We’ve only been practicing two weeks. The first time under the lights you don’t know how guys will react. I love what I saw out of this group.”

The Titans led 11-5 after a 3-pointer and a rebound bucket from Harrison Wilmsen.

“We were not intimidated. We brought a lot of energy the first five minutes,” said Wilmsen. “Like Coach Rose said, we played Titan basketball. A lot of young guys made plays tonight. This was great for our team.”

Bradley reeled off 16 straight points to lead 21-11 and extended its lead to 36-20 before two Pryce Punkay 3-pointers helped IWU close within 40-28 entering halftime.

The Titans crept as close as 48-41 in the second half on an Evan Schneider dunk.

Missing Mitchell

Senior Cody Mitchell, the lone returning Titan starter, sat out with what he called a “slight back injury. It’s better to play it safe than sorry in an exhibition game and focus on Yeshiva (the Nov. 12 regular season opener).”

Rose is optimistic Mitchell will be ready for the opener of the Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational against Yeshiva.

“I think Cody will be back within a week,” Rose said.

Anderson thrown into fire

With Mitchell and post reserve Grant Hardy both sidelined by injury, sophomore Marko Anderson made his first start at IWU. Anderson played in only one varsity game as a freshman.

“It was awesome getting out here in a big arena playing a DI team. I couldn’t be happier,” Anderson said. “I would have loved to win the game, but it was just an awesome experience.”

Anderson became the third member of his family to start a game at IWU. His father Bill played baseball for the Titans, and his sister Nina was a basketball player.

Battling the big guys

The Titans were outrebounded 40-30 but were hardly dominated physically.

“Coach Rose said be physical,” said Anderson. “We knew they were going to be more athletic than us. We had to box them out so we could get the ball.”

Nick Roper topped IWU with six rebounds.

“We have a physical group. We’re going to be a big, strong, long, athletic team, especially at our level,” Rose said. “I know they got a lot of offensive rebounds (15), but our guys are fighting in there.”

Scoring leaders

Senior guard Lucas Heflen led the Titans with 12 points. Wilmsen chipped in 10 and Ryan Sroka eight.

Malevy Lyons paced all scorers with 18 points for the Braves, who were picked second in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll.

No Mast for Bradley

Bradley played without 6-9 preseason all-Missouri Valley selection Rienk Mast, who is sidelined with a knee injury.