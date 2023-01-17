 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN BASKETBALL

Illinois Wesleyan plays host to North Park in key CCIW battle

IWU-Lucas Heflen

Heflen
Ryan Sroka vs. Augustana

Illinois Wesleyan's Ryan Sroka handles the ball during last week's win over Augustana at Shirk Center.

BLOOMINGTON — Hanging on to the basketball looms as a key factor Wednesday when North Park visits Shirk Center to take on Illinois Wesleyan in a 7 p.m. College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game.

The resurgent Vikings top the CCIW with a turnover margin of plus 7.6, while IWU ranks last at minus 2.9.

North Park and Wesleyan are tied with Carthage for second in the league standings at 5-2 behind 6-1 Wheaton.

The Vikings are 12-5 overall and seeking their first winning season since 2017 under first-year coach Sean Smith.

IWU (8-6) has won the first two of a three-game homestand.

The contest will showcase seven of the CCIW's top 21 scorers.

North Park, which ranks second in conference scoring at 82.9 points per outing, features 6-foot-1 sophomore Kolden Vanlandingham (17.4), 6-4 senior Jalen Boyd (13.5), 6-0 senior Marquise Jackson (13.4) and 6-0 junior Shamar Pumphrey (11.9).

Second in the CCIW in scoring defense at 67.0, the Titans are led by 6-2 senior Lucas Heflen (13.9), 6-7 senior Cody Mitchell (13.8) and 6-5 junior Ryan Sroka (11.3).

Mitchell is the league's No. 3 rebounder at 8.8 per game.

+2 
Cody Mitchell, 2022

Mitchell

Randy Reinhardt

