Illinois Wesleyan plays complete game from start to finish, routs Carthage for biggest win since 1996

BLOOMINGTON — The thrill of victory wasn't apparent in a couple close calls for Illinois Wesleyan's football team this season. It was more the relief of victory.

Just last week the Titans had to rally from 20 points down in the third quarter to beat winless North Park.

"We were talking about it all week, and this morning Coach (Norm) Eash's phrase was 'Get on the Energy Bus' and we need everyone on board," said IWU senior Charlie Hamilton. "We did that today."

Indeed.

Quarterback Jay Lemenager accounted for five touchdowns and the much-maligned IWU defense produced four turnovers while pitching a shutout in a 55-0 drubbing of Carthage on Saturday in a sun-splashed College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Tucci Stadium.

"It felt amazing," said Lemenager, who completed 17 of 23 attempts for 241 yards and four touchdowns while running for another score. "That was a true display of what this team is capable of."

IWU's most lopsided win since 1996 when it routed North Central, 60-0, put the Titans at 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the league ahead of next Saturday's game against Augustana in Rock Island.

Defense dominates

IWU had allowed 93 points and 1,013 yards the last two weeks against Washington (Mo.) University and North Park. To say the Titan defense was due was an understatement.

Carthage never threatened until the fourth quarter. But Jimmy Capecci got the Titans' third interception in the end zone to stop the threat and preserve the shutout.

"That was huge. We wanted the goose egg," said IWU junior linebacker Joshua Kelin. "Jimmy comes up with that great play. Electric is the word."

Artist Benjamin and Frank Roti also had interceptions, with Roti scoring for the second straight week on a 35-yard return in the third quarter. Zach McNees also recovered a fumble caused by Josh Hlavacek's strip sack and the Titans held Carthage (2-5, 2-4) to 239 yards of total offense.

It was difficult to believe Carthage put a 62-35 hurting on IWU last season.

"Our defense gained some confidence today," said Eash. "They got four turnovers and took one for a score. That's a tremendous defensive effort."

Offense clicks

IWU had to settle for Andrew Stange's 25-yard field goal after its opening drive stalled. But after that, the Titans were rarely stopped while rolling up 462 yards.

Hamilton had nine receptions for 106 yards and three touchdowns. Payton Gerberding stepped up with Myles Kee out with an injury and caught four passes for 126 yards and two TDs, including a 79-yard bomb from Lemenager.

Ryan Saxe, who filled in at quarterback when Lemenager was injured earlier this season, threw an option pass for a 20-yard touchdown to Hamilton and gained 56 yards rushing.

"It was good for us to get our offense out there and set the tone a little bit and help the defense out as well," said Hamilton, as the Titans led 10-0 after the first quarter, 38-0 at halftime and 52-0 going into the fourth quarter.

IWU enjoyed its most complete game of the season.

"You like the 55 points, but as a coach what is more important is that we executed," said Eash. "We made plays. Not just one quarter or two quarters or for the second half. It was for the whole game."

Punting woes

Nothing went right for Carthage, especially in the punting game.

Sylvere Campbell attempted a rugby-style punt in the first quarter, but took a little too long getting the kick away. Hlavacek was there to easily block the punt, which set up Lemenger's 3-yard TD run for a 10-0 lead.

"We talked about not letting him run out of the pocket. We saw a few times (on film) he had taken off and gotten a first down," said Hlavacek. "They wanted me to spy him and make sure he didn't get outside of me. Then he kicked it right into me."

IWU blocked another punt and another Carthage punter kicked it into the backside of his own player. All told, the Firebirds punted five times for a 13-yard average.