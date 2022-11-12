Illinois Wesleyan overcomes early deficit to edge Elmhurst in regular-season finale

ELMHURST — All season, Illinois Wesleyan's football team has been spotting opponents an early lead. The regular-season finale at Langhorst Field was no different.

Winless Elmhurst jumped to a 14-0 lead against the Titans after the first quarter Saturday. However, IWU used two touchdown passes to Charlie Hamilton and Ian Kroemer's TD run early in the fourth quarter to slip past the Bluejays, 21-17.

IWU concluded the season with a 6-4 overall record and 5-4 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

"I'm very happy with the win and that's the most important statistic. I keep telling that to the kids," said IWU head coach Norm Eash. "Sometimes how you get to that W you're not happy with, but you're a lot more happy with the W than a L."

Hamilton caught a 6-yard TD pass from Ryan Saxe on an option play to get IWU within 14-7 at halftime.

Quarterback Jay Lemenager hit Hamilton with a 24-yard TD pass midway through the third quarter for a 14-all tie. IWU took a 21-14 lead when Kroemer scored on a 1-yard run with 11:35 left.

Elmhurst (0-10 0-9) drew within 21-17 on a 35-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter before the Titans held on at that end.

"We had opportunities we didn't take advantage of in the first half and let them get on top of us," said Eash. "Then we went to work and made some plays. The defense came up with a big fumble to help us on the first score."

The defense finished with 11 sacks, led by Josh Hlavacek's 4.5 and Zach McNees' three. Linebacker Joshua Klein had a team-high nine tackles and two sacks.

Hamilton enjoyed a big final game, catching eight passes for 113 yards. Lemenager completed 13 of 24 attempts for 160 yards. Seth Albin led the running attack with 71 yards on 12 carries while Kroemer added 65 yards on 24 carries.

"We achieved our goal. That puts us in the top four of the conference. We didn't quite flip the season from last year. We wanted to get to 7-3 or better. We didn't quite do that," said Eash, whose squad was 3-7 in 2021.

"But to finish in the top four (of the CCIW) with the youth of our team says a lot. We have a lot to build on with the kids that are on the field right now. We've got to mature a little more and have to be more disciplined with our play."