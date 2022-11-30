Illinois Wesleyan opens CCIW season with win over No. 11 Elmhurst

ELMHURST – An 18-2 first-half surge handed the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team a lead it would not relinquish in a 68-54 victory over No. 11-ranked Elmhurst on Wednesday at Faganel Hall.

“We grew up in a lot of ways,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “Our tough nonconference schedule made us search for what type of team we wanted to be and we took some lumps. This was by far our best effort given this season and the best we’ve played as a team.”

The Titans evened their overall record at 3-3 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener for both teams.

IWU led 17-15 before scoring 18 of the next 20 points. 3-pointers from Hakim Williams, Harrison Wilmsen and Pryce Punkay helped the Titans claim a 35-17 advantage that stood at 41-28 at halftime.

IWU dominated the boards for a whopping 58-37 rebounding margin.

“We haven’t lost a rebounding battle this year. That’s been our thing,” said Rose. “I think they were plus 17 (rebounding margin) coming in. To have a chance to compete we would have to battle on the boards. They clearly exceeded my expectations.”

Lucas Heflen paced Wesleyan with 14 points. Cody Mitchell contributed 13 points and nine rebounds, Ryan Sroka and Williams each turned in 11 points and 11 rebounds and Wilmsen chipped in 10 points and seven boards.

“In a lot of ways, it was Hakim’s coming out party,” Rose said of the sophomore guard. “He made some really big plays. He was really on the glass. He’s very gifted. He let his physical abilities cut him loose.”

The Titans lost sophomore starter Nick Roper early in the game to a sprained ankle. Rose expects Roper to be sidelined for “a week or two.”

Ocean Johnson led Elmhurst (5-1) with 16 points. Wesley Hooker added 11 points and Jonathan Zapinski grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds.

“I’m glad this group was rewarded,” said Rose. “They can see the type of team they can become.”