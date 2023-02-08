DECATUR — Hakim Williams and Trey Bazzell both converted two clutch free throws in the final 49 seconds to help the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team hang on for a 57-51 triumph over Millikin on Wednesday at Griswold Center.

In a big boost to IWU's hopes of qualifying for the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament, the Titans improved to 12-10 overall and 7-6 in league play with its 14th straight win over the Big Blue.

Millikin (11-12, 4-10) held an early 14-8 lead, but Wesleyan was on top for over 32 of the game's 40 minutes.

The Titans, whose largest lead was 47-40, received a team-high 15 points from Ryan Sroka.

Lucas Heflen chipped in 11 points and Harrison Wilmsen 10. Cody Mitchell's 14 rebounds sparked IWU to a 43-28 margin on the boards.

JT Welch's 14 points led the Big Blue.

Neither team shot well. The Titans finished at 36 percent from the field and 24 percent from 3-point range. Millikin ended at 30 and 25 percent, respectively.

