BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Wesleyan men's lacrosse team will face Aurora in a first-round NCAA Division III Tournament match on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at IWU's Tucci Stadium.
The 14-3 Titans earned an automatic NCAA berth by winning the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament and are riding an 11-game winning streak.
IWU will be appearing in its fifth NCAA Tournament.
The Titans are led in scoring by Carson Kiichle with 87 points on 35 goals and 52 assists.
The Wesleyan-Aurora winner advances to regional action at Denison on Saturday.
Photos: IWU men defeat Wheaton and advance in NCAA tournament
