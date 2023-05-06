Medalist Quinn Clifford led the way as the Illinois Wesleyan men's golf team ran away from the field for its 11th straight College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin championship Saturday at Whitetail Ridge Golf Club in Yorkville.

The Titans' 54-hole total of 865 tied the league record for largest margin while besting second-place Carthage by 39 strokes.

Clifford's even-par 213 was good for a one-shot victory. Teammate Bobby Beaubein tied for second at 214.

Other Titans earning all-CCIW honors were Jackson Hulsey in fourth (216), Juney Bai tied for seventh (224) and Griffin Pohl in ninth (226).

Men's lacrosse wins tourney

IWU's men's lacrosse team defeated Transylvania 14-11 Saturday to win the CCIW Tournament.

The win gives the 14-3 Titans their fifth NCAA Tournament berth.

Carson Kiichle, who broke IWU's single-season assist record with his 52nd, and Connor Kiichle led the IWU offense with five points each.

Noah Dretzka added three goals.

Softball earns top seed

The IWU softball team swept Augustana 5-3 and 8-0 at Inspiration Field on Saturday to wrap up the top seed in the CCIW Tournament, which begins Thursday in Bloomington.

Freshman Casey Wissmiller slugged a game-tying solo home run to lead off the sixth and belted a walk-off two-run homer in the seventh for the win in the opener.

Natalie Grubczak pitched five shutout innings in the nightcap, while was halted by the eight-run rule. Grubczak allowed four hits, struck out four and walked one.

The Titans are 25-14 overall and 14-2 in CCIW action.