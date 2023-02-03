BLOOMINGTON — Neither Illinois Wesleyan basketball team is going to win a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin regular season championship this season.

With an eye on positioning for the CCIW Tournament, both Mia Smith's women's team and Ron Rose's men's squad could use a win Saturday when Carroll visits Shirk Center for a doubleheader beginning with a 5 p.m. women's game.

The Titan women are 12-9 overall and 7-5 in the CCIW with five games to play.

Millikin leads the way with an 11-0 league mark with Carroll at 9-2 and Augustana at 8-4.

Wheaton joins IWU at 7-5 with Carthage in sixth at 5-6. The top six teams are in fine shape to make the six-team CCIW Tournament with the bottom third of the conference being North Park (3-9), North Central (2-10) and Elmhurst (0-11).

Carroll defeated Wesleyan 75-57 on Dec. 3 in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The Titans are led by sophomore Lauren Huber, who ranks first in the CCIW at 9.9 rebounds per game and second in scoring at 19.1.

Saturday is IWU's "Pink Zone" game to raise money for cancer research. Wesleyan coach Mia Smith is a cancer survivor.

Rose's squad has a more problematic road to the CCIW Tournament.

The 10-10 Titans have lost four straight league games and stand at 5-6 in conference action.

Wheaton tops the standings at 10-2 with North Park at 9-3 and Carthage and Elmhurst both at 6-5. Augustana (5-7) is a half-game behind IWU for the final CCIW Tournament spot with Millikin (4-8) still in contention.

"We're just trying to figure it out and put things together in this last stretch," said Wesleyan senior guard Lucas Heflen. "We make the tournament and anything's possible. And that's just our goal right now."

Heflen is averaging 19.3 points over the last four contests to raise his season average to 14.5.

The Titans handled Carroll 73-59 when the teams met Dec. 3 in Waukesha.

