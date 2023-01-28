Illinois Wesleyan men, women drop CCIW contests to Augustana

ROCK ISLAND — Augustana shot 54.4 percent from the field to fuel an offensive onslaught Illinois Wesleyan could not match Saturday at Carver Center.

The Vikings never trailed while earning an 89-80 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory that dropped IWU to 11-9 overall and 6-5 in the CCIW.

Lucas Heflen led the Titans with 23 points. Hakim Williams contributed 17, Cody Mitchell 15 and Harrison Wilmsen 15.

Tyler Knuth's 21 points topped Augustana. Matt Hanushewsky had 17 and Chase Larsen and Hawkins 14 each.

Dan Carr's 11 rebounds helped the Vikings to a 35-30 edge on the boards. Mitchell had nine rebounds for Wesleyan.

Augustana (7-13, 5-6) scored the game's first seven points and led by as many as 18 before settling for a 40-25 halftime advantage.

The Vikings evened the season series. Wesleyan prevailed 65-50 on Jan. 14 at Shirk Center.

Are we even surprised? Huber has 24 in the THIRD 😎 pic.twitter.com/8yUUXXygDQ — Illinois Wesleyan Women's Basketball (@IWUWomensBball) January 29, 2023

IWU women lose

Despite 30 points from sophomore Lauren Huber, the Wesleyan women dropped a 75-72 decision to Augustana.

Huber was 13 of 21, 1 of 2 from 3-point range and hit all three of her free throws but could not prevent the Titans from falling to 11-9 overall and 6-5 in the CCIW.

Augustana (13-7, 7-4) led 35-34 at halftime and 57-53 through three quarters. The Vikings opened up a 71-65 margin on a Carly Stone 3-poointer with 2:31 left.

Two Huber free throws at the 1:25 mark brought IWU within 72-70. Two Corey Whitlock foul shots pushed the Augustana lead back to four before Huber scored on a layup.

Augustana's Macy Beinborn split two free throws with 11 seconds left. A potential game-tying 3-pointer from IWU's Sawyer White was off the mark.

Kate Palmer added 12 points for the Titans on 4 of 7 accuracy from 3-point range. White had a career-high nine assists and three steals.

Gabriela Loiz paced the Vikings with 16 points, Beinborn chipped in 13, Emma Berg 12 and Cali Papez 10.

Augustana outrebounded Wesleyan 33-27.

IWU had defeated the Vikings 78-69 on Jan. 14 at Shirk Center.

PHOTOS: Washington University at Illinois Wesleyan University mens basketball