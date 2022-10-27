Illinois Wesleyan men picked to win CCIW basketball title

BLOOMINGTON — Despite the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team losing four starters from last season's NCAA Division III Tournament squad, the rest of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin believes the Titans have plenty of remaining talent.
IWU was picked first in the CCIW preseason poll announced Thursday, receiving 61 poll points and six of nine first-place votes.
Illinois Wesleyan junior Cody Mitchell celebrates a big moment during Saturday's NCAA Tournament win over Wisconsin-LaCrosse at Shirk Center.
Kodiak Creative photo
Senior forward Cody Mitchell is the lone returning starter from an IWU team that finished 24-6 and won the CCIW with a 14-2 mark last season.
North Central was second in the voting with 52 points and one nod for first.
Elmhurst picked up two first-place votes and tied Wheaton for third with 50 points.
Millikin (33 points) was fifth with Augustana (31) sixth, North Park (18) seventh, Carthage (17) eighth and Carroll (12) ninth.
IWU also was ranked 21st in the national preseason poll of
d3hoops.com. Elmhurst was listed 23rd and Wheaton 24th.
The Titans play an exhibition against Division I Bradley in Peoria on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
IWU opens its regular season on Nov. 12 in the Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational against Yeshiva in an 8 p.m. tipoff at Shirk Center.
