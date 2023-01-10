Illinois Wesleyan looks for improved shooting in CCIW battle with Millikin

BLOOMINGTON — While Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach Ron Rose might want to eliminate last Saturday’s loss at Carthage from his memory, he has instead focused on some of the deficiencies that led to the disheartening defeat.

“We certainly didn’t play the way we wanted to or are capable of,” Rose said of a 69-48 loss in Kenosha, Wisconsin. “There were a lot of uncharacteristic things going on. We’re at the stage we have to eliminate the things that beat you. We have to eliminate the careless mistakes and become more detail oriented in our execution.”

The Titans begin that quest Wednesday in a 7 p.m. College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin contest against rival Millikin at Shirk Center.

IWU stands at 6-6 overall and 3-2 in the CCIW after shooting just 31.7 percent from the field and sinking only 1 of 19 from 3-point range at Carthage. The Titans were held under 50 points for the second time this season.

“We’re capable of shooting the ball much better, but shooting comes and goes. So we have to play better basketball,” said Rose. “If I felt like we’re not capable and had not played some really good basketball prior to the last game or two, I would be more apt to make big changes. But at this stage it’s making small adjustments and doing what you do better.”

Led by senior guard Lucas Heflen (13.9 points per game) and senior forward Cody Mitchell (13.8), the banged up Titans are getting a bit healthier.

Sophomore Pryce Punkay returned from a concussion to play briefly against Carthage. Freshmen Karlo Colak (thumb) and Nathan Boldt (ankle) have returned to practice and will be available on a limited basis Wednesday.

The most significant injury — starter Nick Roper’s high ankle sprain — remains a troublesome issue.

“He still hasn’t even jogged yet,” said Rose, who acknowledged a medical redshirt for Roper is “always a possibility based on his recovery.”

Millikin is 8-7 and 1-5 in the CCIW with three of the conference losses coming by four points or less.

“They’re really tough. They play very hard and are very disciplined,” Rose said. “We know it’s going to be a physical game, one of those games you have to grind out possessions on both ends of the floor.”

The Big Blue's leading scorer is sophomore guard JT Welch, a Central Catholic High School graduate. Welch is scoring at an 11.5 clip, has hit 28 3-pointers and has connected on 21 of his 22 free throw attempts.

“I’ve known JT for a long time. I know what a gym rat and competitor he is,” said Rose. “He’s had a tremendous season and is one you cannot allow to get open looks or he will make you pay. He continues to add pieces to his game. He’s a tough guard.”

Other key players for Millikin are 6-6 sophomore Drake Stevenson (10.0 points, 7.3 rebounds) and 6-8, 270-pound senior Cole Laurence (8.7, 5.7).

The IWU and Millikin varsity reserve teams meet in Wednesday’s 5 p.m. preliminary game.

PHOTOS: Washington University at Illinois Wesleyan University mens basketball