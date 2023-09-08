BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan football coach Norm Eash welcomes on old friend and former assistant coach back to Tucci Stadium as the Titans open their season Saturday with a 1 p.m. nonconference game against Central College of Iowa.

“His first full time job was here at Illinois Wesleyan,” Eash said of Central head coach Jeff McMartin, IWU’s defensive line coach in 1992-93. “It will be fun to go against him. A bunch of former players are going to come back because Jeff coached them.”

While McMartin enters with a 1-0 record, Eash hopes to leave at 1-0. Central defeated St. Olaf 34-24 last week, while the Titans were off.

Eash believes already having played a game gives the Dutch an advantage, but “we’ve been able to watch them play and they know nothing about what we’re all about. They’re coming into our game pretty cold.”

Hoping to build on a 6-4 season of 2022 with an abundance of returners, IWU brings back quarterback Jay Lemenager, tailback Seth Albin and a deep group of receivers that includes tight end Kevin Graham and wideout Myles Kee.

“We have playmakers,” said Eash. “We have all different types of receivers. We have to exploit that. It’s got to be a big part of our offense and it is.”

Defensively, the Titans are solid and seasoned up front with second team all-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin performer Josh Hlavacek working alongside Zach McNees, Owen Phaby and Joel Baer.

Players accounting for 31½ of Wesleyan’s 34 sacks last season are back.

Coming off a 7-3 season in 2022, Central rushed for 308 yards and passed for 195 against St. Olaf. Quarterbacks Keegan Glover and Hunter Hoffman combined to complete 20 of 39 passes, while Glover was the top rusher with 113 yards on 14 attempts.

“They have a pretty good nucleus of kids coming back,” Eash said. “They are big up front and have great receivers. They’re not fancy, but the things they do they do very well.”

Eash enters his 36th season as coach at his alma mater second among active Division III coaches with 225 wins.

