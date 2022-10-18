Illinois Wesleyan has talent waiting to replace four departed starters

BLOOMINGTON — The questions surrounding a team that lost four starters from the previous year will follow Illinois Wesleyan during the upcoming season.

Junior Ryan Sroka believes the Titans have the answers.

“We love people who write us off,” Sroka said. “It’s a cool mentality. We’re actually underdogs for once. But we have so much talent top to bottom I’m not worried about it at all.”

Starters Matt Leritz, Cory Noe and Pete Lambesis graduated from a 24-6 team that advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III Tournament. And, starting point guard Luke Yoder transferred to North Dakota State.

Senior Cody Mitchell, who averaged 8.2 points and 6.7 rebounds last season, is the lone returning starter. Senior Lucas Heflen and Sroka played extensively off the bench.

“They played a lot of minutes and gained valuable experience,” said IWU coach Ron Rose, whose team began practice Saturday. “We need those guys to take the next step and provide strong leadership as the other guys gain that experience.”

Primed to join the 6-foot-7 Mitchell are 6-7 sophomore Nick Roper and 6-9 sophomore Harrison Wilmsen. Both showed flashes of considerable potential in reserve roles last season.

“I’m looking for both of those guys to play much bigger roles this year,” Rose said. “They had really good offseasons. They got a taste as freshmen, and I think that really motivated them.”

The Titans also have inside muscle in 6-6 junior Evan Schneider, who battled a shoulder injury last season.

“Evan is a big, strong junior who has been in the program and understands how we need to play,” said Rose.

Junior Connor Heaton could fill a variety of roles at 6-5. Sophomore Hakim Williams, who excelled on a three-game trip to Greece in August according to Rose, is 6-3 with point guard skills.

Sroka believes the foreign experience will benefit the Titans.

“It gave us an advantage to figure out our roles a little bit and figure out a different type of play style,” he said. “It bonded us on the court and off the court as well. It made us practice a little bit more, which is really important going into this season.”

"Guys who haven't been on the floor very much were able to stay on it for extended periods and just get comfortable, " said Rose. "It gave us a chance to start to develop some leadership and a little bit of an identity."

The Titans play an exhibition at Bradley on Nov. 2 before opening the regular season in IWU’s own Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational against Yeshiva on Nov. 12.