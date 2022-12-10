Illinois Wesleyan hangs on tight for CCIW triumph over North Central

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach Ron Rose is looking trimmer these days after dropping 30 or so pounds.

Rose may be down a few more after sweating through Saturday’s College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin thriller at Shirk Center.

“That is not the blueprint of how we need to play, but the Shirk magic sure came through for us,” said Rose after the Titans held off North Central 87-85 before a crowd of 1,196.

“There is going to be a lot to unwrap in our film session on this one. But to put yourself in position to compete for a conference championship, you’ve got to win games like this.”

At 5-3 overall, the Titans moved to 3-0 in the CCIW.

The stellar play of seniors Lucas Heflen and Cody Mitchell brought IWU back from a shaky first half to an 82-74 lead after Mitchell scored nine straight Wesleyan points on back-to-back-to-back three-point plays.

Yet it was Heflen and Mitchell who left the door open for the Cardinals (4-4, 1-2).

Heflen hit just one of two free throws with 23 seconds left and Mitchell watched in horror as two foul shots rimmed out at the 11-second mark with IWU clinging to a two-point lead.

That gave the Cardinals one last chance. Matt Helwig’s contested 3-pointer from deep on the left wing bounced off the rim and was rebounded by Titan Evan Schneider as time expired.

“Everybody keeps coming out here telling me what a great job I did. All I’m thinking about is those two misses,” said Mitchell, who registered 22 points and 12 rebounds. “I’ll get back to work on that. That’s a learning moment there. I’ll save those two free throws for another time when we need them.”

Heflen booked 14 points in each half for a career-high 28. The first half Heflen inflicted damage with 4 of 7 3-point shooting. In the second, the 6-foot-2 guard burned North Central on drives to the basket

“I hit my first few shots and that made them have to take an extra step on me,” Heflen said, “which gave me a few angles to get to the hoop.”

“He attacked the basket really well with purpose,” said Rose.

A frantic first half saw North Central senior Brian Johnson bomb in four 3-pointers in the initial 4:05 for a 17-8 Cardinals lead. Johnson had a season-high 17 points at halftime.

Two consecutive Heflen 3-pointers handed IWU a short-lived 22-21 edge.

The Titans converted six of their first nine attempts from beyond the arc before missing their next 11.

North Central opened up leads of 42-35 and 49-43. The IWU deficit was cut to 49-45 when Mitchell scored on a lob pass for a layup at the buzzer on an inbounds play.

The Titans uncharacteristically hoisted 23 of their 44 first half shots from beyond the arc and missed six of seven at the free throw line.

“Twenty-three threes in the first half is not part of the game plan. We did not establish the low block, which is a strength of ours,” said Rose after his 299th win in 17 seasons at his alma mater. “We settled down and had smarter possessions the second half when we were able to take the lead and extend it.”

Mitchell believes the Titans had no choice but to sharpen up their defense in the second half.

“We had to play any remnant of defense. We made our motto to hang our hat on the defensive end this year, and we didn’t do that the first half,” Mitchell said. “Forty-nine (points) is unacceptable. We have to find that identity again.”

Hakim Williams added 12 for the Titans, who were 34 of 75 from the floor (45 percent) and 25 percent from beyond the 3-point arc (8 of 32). IWU survived 11 of 21 free throw accuracy with 10 more offensive rebounds (16-6) than North Central.

Johnson did not score after halftime but his 17 points held up for team-high honors. Matt Helwig chipped in 15, former Illinois State football player Mitch Lewis 13, Normal West graduate Shea Cupples 11 and Ethan Helwig 11.

The Cardinals connected on 51 percent (32 of 63) and 12 of 26 3-point attempts for 46 percent.

“There were a lot of storylines in that game,” said Rose, whose team was playing its first home contest since Nov. 13. “I think both teams did a lot of good things, and both teams did a lot of things to try to give it away.”

