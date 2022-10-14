Illinois Wesleyan football team needs to 'relax' heading into home game against North Park

BLOOMINGTON — Fernando Chavez was just as disappointed as anyone else in Illinois Wesleyan's program after suffering a 59-14 loss last week at Washington (Mo.) University.

Yet the senior linebacker and captain is trying to portray the message that all is not lost.

"We have a lot of season left to play, and I want them to relax and no one to panic," said Chavez. "At some point last year, after we lost, people were panicking and freaking out. They weren't trusting our system and what we were doing. I know we have a good football team here and (last) Saturday was a fluke at WashU."

With a 3-2 overall and 2-2 mark in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, IWU begins the season's second half at 1 p.m. Saturday when North Park (0-5, 0-4) comes to Tucci Stadium.

IWU is 34-0 against North Park at home and 57-4 all-time against the Vikings.

"Mentally we have to get well, and the way you do that is play the next game and win the next game," said IWU head coach Norm Eash. "It's very easy getting caught up looking at North Park. They're 0-5 and obviously struggling a little bit. We can't look at their record. We have to concentrate on our record and where we are and where we want to be."

In both of IWU's losses to Wheaton and WashU, the Titans fell behind 42-0 at halftime. IWU was even behind 21-0 to Carroll early in the third quarter before rallying for a 26-21 victory.

Getting off to a good start is crucial this week.

"I don't know if we're trying to do too much at the beginning of games," said Chavez, who is third on the team with 28 tackles. "We're not playing loose and we're playing uptight. With that comes mental errors and we were having coverage breakdowns at times (at WashU). Silly mental mistakes."

Jay Lemenager makes his return at quarterback for IWU. The sophomore won the job in the preseason and was the starter in the opener before suffering a knee injury early against Ohio Wesleyan.

Lemenager sat out the Wheaton loss before coming back to start against Carroll. He was pulled at halftime for Ryan Saxe. But last week, it was Lemenager coming in during the second half for Saxe and throwing two touchdowns.

Eash is going back to Lemenager as the starter with Saxe questionable because of an undisclosed injury.

Senior wide receiver Charlie Hamilton, also a captain, knows the Titans have to be ready on the first series regardless who is at quarterback.

"We were timid going out there (last week)," said Hamilton. "I feel like our guys don't see the bigger picture, just do your job and the whole play works. We have to have fun, too. We get so worked up going into games and aren't as relaxed as we should be."

IWU was 1-4 at this point last season when Eash and his staff made numerous changes and began using younger players.

Eash said this year is a totally different situation despite the two lopsided losses.

"The big thing is when we don't get into a flow right away then we seem to struggle," said Eash. "I don't know if we're reacting instead of responding to situations. We have to manage the game better."