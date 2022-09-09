Illinois Wesleyan football team finally ready for season opener against Ohio Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON — Josh Hlavacek was getting ready for Illinois Wesleyan's football season opener last year as a rare freshman starter. Then he wasn't.

Hlavacek's roommate came down with COVID-19. Because he was a close contact, Hlavacek had to be quarantined until the day after the game.

"It was definitely rough because I was ready to go. I was excited to finally be playing a game," said Hlavacek, a defensive end. "You do summer camp and get ready, just waiting for that first game. To know that I was not able to play it really sucked. I'm glad to be able to play this first game this year."

So are the Titans.

As college teams across the country opened their seasons last week, IWU kept on practicing with their bye coming in Week 1. The Titans finally get a chance to get last season's 3-7 nightmare out of their minds when they entertain Ohio Wesleyan at 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucci Stadium.

IWU hasn't able to have any scrimmages last year because of COVID. This year, the Titans scrimmaged against Roosevelt and Benedictine before their annual Green-White Scrimmage last week.

Norm Eash, beginning his 36th year as his alma mater's head coach, believes that is a big difference from 2021 when IWU lost its season opener to Franklin (Ind.), 35-21.

"We put our kids in game situations. I thought we had positives in all those scrimmages," said Eash. "Now we get to apply what we've been doing the last 3½ weeks into a true game situation. As I tell our players now it's for keeps. Our players are anxious to play."

Ohio Wesleyan won't have first-game jitters, but will also have motivation to get their first win. The Bishops, who went 8-2 last season, opened last week with a 21-13 loss at home to Otterbein.

This is the first-ever game between the two Wesleyans.

"I have a lot of respect for their program. They're coming off a great season and we're not coming off a great season," said Eash, whose team was picked to finish sixth in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

"We're kind of an unknown team in a known program. Now it's time for our players to make us a known team."

Rebound for defense?

IWU's defense is looking to turn things around after the Titans allowed 34.3 points and almost 400 yards per game last season.

Eash and Matt Williamson, who was in his first season as defensive coordinator in 2021, plugged in several freshmen after a 1-4 start. They hope that pays off.

"The expectations are higher for our defense this year," said Eash. "We had a situation last year we played some youth on our defense and at times we looked very inexperienced, and we were. But all those players are back and they're doing a great job. Coach Williamson was new. There's a lot of things on defense that affected us last year. All of those things that were negatives last year are now becoming a positive."

Hlavacek said getting experience last year has made a huge difference.

"This year I can just play. I don't always have to worry about what to expect. I can just play," he said. "I don't have to think when I'm out there. Now I know it and can just do it. It's not thinking in a play which will slow me down. I'll be able to play a lot faster this year."

Hlavacek is among seven sophomores starting on defense. That group includes end Zach McNees, linebackers Joshua Klein and Frank Roti, cornerbacks Jimmy Capecci and Artist Benjamin, and free safety Sam Schott.

Shindler gone

Sophomore Jay Lemenager, a transfer from Mount Union, won the competition this fall to become IWU's starting quarterback. Lemenager beat out Sage Shindler, the Titans' starter the last two seasons, and sophomore Ryan Saxe.

Shindler came in earlier this week to tell Eash he was leaving the squad.

"That was his choice. We wish him well," said Eash. "He gave us all that he could for the 2½ years he was with us. That was his decision."

Saxe becomes the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart. Despite that, Eash said the Titans still plans to use Saxe on offense as a slotback.

Meyer leads O-line

The Titans graduated all five starters from last year's offensive line. But Eash, who coaches the offensive line, knew sophomore guard Dylan Meyer would be stepping in immediately as a leader.

"He demands a lot of himself and his teammates. He gets upset when people around him are not performing up to his capabilities," said Eash. "He emerged last year but had an untimely ankle (injury). It slowed him down enough."

Because IWU didn't start school until Aug. 29 and a Week 1 bye, Eash said extra practices and meetings have helped the offensive line perhaps more than any other group on the team.

Although he saw just limited duty a year ago, Meyer believes that will help him playing next to 6-4, 330-pound freshman tackle Alejandro Valdez.

"It took him a good amount of time to figure out what was going on," said Meyer. "With help of extra meetings he started to click and, especially with our chemistry on the O-line, it was all new. I feel as a group we've started to click a lot better (throughout camp)."

Junior Connor Sweeney will be at center. The right side of the line will have senior Jackson Joyce at guard and sophomore Caleb Heims at tackle. Eash said senior Holden Smith and sophomore Peyton Feldman will also see time upfront.