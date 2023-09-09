BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois Wesleyan defense allowed just 100 second-half yards, but the Titans could not overcome a sluggish first half in a 38-13 loss to Central College on Saturday at Tucci Stadium.

Central seized control in the first half, outgaining the Titans 167-59 in total offense and holding a 16-3 edge in first downs while constructing a 17-0 margin.

Five Wesleyan turnovers led to four Central scores.

The Dutch grabbed the lead at the 8:49 mark of the first quarter as Hunter Hoffman passed 2 yards for a touchdown to Nik Coble.

A Logan Sunvold 20-yard field goal early in the second quarter pushed the Central lead to 10-0.

The Dutch (2-0) then converted a fourth-and-goal from the 9 with a touchdown toss from Keegan Glover to Ryan Neu with 1:05 left in the half.

IWU’s first score of the season came at the 10:50 juncture of the third quarter when back up quarterback Zach Hinds hit Kevin Graham with a 9-yard TD toss. The kick for extra point failed.

Central responded just 2:09 later with a 3-yard scoring pass from Hoffman to Jeff Herbers and a 24-6 advantage.

The Dutch grabbed a 30-6 lead when Austin Burns recovered an IWU fumble 48 yards for a touchdown.

The Titans’ Seth Albin brought back the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a TD.

Both teams completed 29 of 40 passes. Wesleyan quarterback Jay Lemenager was 27 of 38 for 172 yards and was intercepted twice.

Central rushed for a net of 70 yards, while the Titans managed just 22 yards on 22 attempts.

IWU’s Myles Kee had seven receptions for 71 yards. Cole Pradel topped the Titans defense with 15 tackles.