BLOOMINGTON — After committing to a youth movement in 2021, Illinois Wesleyan football coach Norm Eash believes his Titans are ready to reap the rewards.

“It’s kind of the payoff season,” Eash said Wednesday at the team’s Media Day at Tucci Stadium. “We started a lot of young kids the last two years. Those kids are now juniors and three-year starters. That’s the experience we’ve been striving for. We’re looking to challenge for a CCIW championship.”

Nine returning starters on both offense and defense and three more with some starting experience have hopes high the Titans will improve on last season’s 6-4 overall mark and 5-4 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin record.

“I think we’re all very excited about the experience coming back,” said defensive tackle Joel Baer, a junior from Eureka. “I think we could have a very good season.”

The Titans were tied for fourth with Augustana in the CCIW preseason poll. Defending national champion North Central was tabbed for first with Wheaton second and Washington University third.

Stout defensive front

Baer is part of a veteran defensive line that also welcomes back starters in all-CCIW end Josh Hlavacek, end Zach McNees and tackle Owen Phaby.

“We have a lot of guys very well versed on the defensive side of the ball in how we run our defense,” Baer said. “There is a lot of excitement in the air. We’re very excited to get playing.”

Klein anchors linebackers

Senior Joshua Klein is the top returning tackler with 74 last season. Strong safety Sam Schott has been moved to linebacker where Marcus Marshall and Paul Zunkel also will see time.

Frank Roti, the No. 3 tackler in 2022, will play an outside linebacker/strong safety hybrid position.

“I think the experience is the biggest key in our defense,” said Roti. “This year is when it’s fully going to start to click, and we’re going to come out as a strong unit.”

Secondary views

Juniors Jimmy Capecci and Artist Benjamin are three-year starters at cornerback. Shea Gaffney and Jackson Moore are the safeties.

“Our secondary is really sound,” said Eash, who enters his 37th season as head coach at his alma mater.

Lemenager QB1

After sharing time at quarterback with Ryan Saxe last season, Jay Lemenager is the sole starting quarterback with Saxe at slot receiver.

“We could always use him (Saxe) in some special packages,” Eash said. “He did come in and win some games at quarterback."

Lemenager, who will be backed up by Kyle Hinds, completed 56 percent of his passes for 1,161 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions last season.

“Getting comfortable with the guys is helping me more with my confidence and trusting they are going to know what they’re doing,” Lemenager said. “They trust in me. Trust is what’s going to help the team get more wins.”

Ground game gains

The Titans believe they will hike their 2.7 yards per carry and 93.1 rushing yards per game this season behind its seasoned line and the return of Seth Albin, who led the team with 556 yards rushing.

“Our running back room is very thick, very deep,” said Eash, who also expects Mel Woodson, Danny Kent and Jahari Scott to receive carries.

Kee to passing game

Junior wide receiver Myles Kee amassed 42 receptions for 553 yards and four touchdowns in six games before a knee injury ended his 2022 season.

Kee is back healthy and trying to soften the graduation blow of losing all-CCIW receiver Charlie Hamilton (71 catches, 940 yards, 10 TDs).

“It was a long process, but I’m glad to be back with my teammates,” Kee said. “I’m ready to have a good and fun year. I think the sky’s the limit for our offense.”

“He looks good. We’ve got to make sure we don’t do too much with him early,” said Eash. “He’s a playmaker.”

Also expected to make an impact hauling in receptions are Kevin Graham, Jonas Capek, Jack Friedewald, Matt Young, Tre Moore and Mount Union transfer Marco Palaganas.

New offensive lineman

The Titans have moved former defensive lineman Campbell Brinkman to left tackle on offense.

“He’s very athletic,” Eash said. “That gives us a real solid front.”

Back as IWU blockers are Connor Sweeney at center and Dylan Meyer and Caleb Heims at guard. Heims is being moved inside after playing tackle last season. Peyton Feldman will line up at right tackle.

Coaching staff addition

Aaron Young takes over as Titans’ offensive coordinator after Reed Hoskins left the program to become head coach at Simpson. Young backed up Buffalo Bills quarterback at Wyoming.

“It’s nice because he’s a quarterback,” said Eash. “We didn’t wholesale change our offense. But he’s brought a lot of new ideas and schemes, especially to the passing game the kids are really excited about and I am too. He’s going to really help us.”

