BLOOMINGTON – After improving from a 3-7 record in 2021 to 6-4 last season, Norm Eash’s Illinois Wesleyan football team continues to mature.

“We’ve got nine starters back on offense and eight back on defense,” Eash said. “We’re going to be a veteran team after being young the last two years.”

That removes a bit of pressure from IWU’s recruiting class to contribute immediately. But Eash does envision some early help — along with plenty of potential for future development — coming from the addition of 52 new players.

The Titans have added two transfers from Division III powerhouse Mount Union in linebacker Dominick Wynn and wide receiver Marco Palaganas. Linebacker Anthony Hernandez has transferred to IWU from Northern Illinois. All three will have two years of eligibility at Wesleyan.

“Based on experience, I would think they would make an immediate impact. They provide us with instant depth and could become starters,” Eash said. “We recruited Anthony out of (Schaumburg) high school. We’re pretty excited about him.”

Among the incoming freshmen headed to IWU are former Central Catholic High Schools standouts Rye Pirtz and Ian Whitaker.

Whitaker rushed for 664 yards as a senior with the Saints, and Pirtz caught 21 passes for 312 yards. Whitaker will be a defensive back for the Titans, while Pirtz will be a receiver.

“They are both aggressive players who did a great job at Central,” said Eash. “We are excited to have them.”

Among the incoming quarterbacks are Dermot Smyth of Chicago Marist, Joe Brunner of Decatur St. Teresa and Downers Grove South’s Ryan Dawson.

“He’s not very big (5-foot-9, 160 pounds), but he reminds me a lot of (former IWU quarterback) Brandon Bauer,” Eash said of Smyth. “He makes plays and he can throw it.”

Running backs to watch include Malik Gray of Elmhurst IC Catholic and Brian Campbell of Parkway West in Ballwin, Missouri.

IWU landed receivers Jimmy Deacy of Chicago Mount Carmel and Matthew Hyland of St. Laurence.

“They are both really good receivers and they’ve got size,” said Eash.

Defensively, Eash is enthused by the potential of cornerbacks Nygel Cohen of Cahokia and John Degustino of Lake Zurich as well as safeties Joey Demaio of Lemont, Waterloo’s Bryce Reece and Kaden Wallace of Rockwood Summit in Fenton, Missouri.

Other defenders in the class include linebackers Ryan Umbarger of Eureka, Missouri, Prospect’s John Gavin and Cooper King of Lyons and linemen Matt Hansen of Marist and Nathan Schmidt and Marcheon Griffin, both of IC Catholic.

Captains announced

IWU has named its captains for the coming season: center Connor Sweeney, tight end Kevin Graham and running back Seth Albin on offense and lineman Joel Baer and linebacker Joshua Klein on defense.

