Illinois Wesleyan falls to 0-3 as Carthage scores most points ever against Titans

KENOSHA, Wis. — Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Illinois Wesleyan's football team.

Carthage jumped out to a 34-7 halftime lead against the Titans in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game Saturday at Schneider Stadium. IWU fell to 0-3 for the first time since 1988 with a 62-35 loss to the Firebirds.

It was the most points Carthage has ever scored against IWU in the 65-game series between the schools. The previous high was in a 60-21 win over the Titans in 1972.

Bryce Lowe completed 16 of 24 attempts for 301 yards and four touchdowns to lead Carthage (2-1, 2-0).

The Titans' Sage Shindler went 18 of 32 for 317 yards and four TDs, with Charlie Hamilton catching eight passes for 178 yards and three scores.

IWU (0-2 in CCIW) cut the Firebirds' lead to 14-7 with 7:12 left until halftime on Shindler's 24-yard touchdown pass to Wes Watson.

But Lowe threw TD passes of 60 yards to Sylvere Campbell and 42 yards to Alex Jarvis plus Noel Wright II ran for a 1-yard score in a six-minute stretch to blow open the game.

Lowe threw another TD pass, 35 yards to Clayton Markech, on the first series of the third quarter.

After IWU freshman Ryan Saxe came in at quarterback and threw a 76-yard interception that was returned for a touchdown by Keith Freeman for a 48-7 lead for Carthage, Shindler came back. He hooked up with Hamilton for a 58-yard TD to cut the deficit to 48-14 with 14:49 left.

Jarvis returned Andrew Stange's kickoff 95 yards for another score to increase the Firebirds' lead to 55-14.

IWU scored on its next three possessions with a 1-yard run by Anthony Marre and Shindler passes of 20 and 14 yards to Hamilton. Carthage's Travis Boston closed the scoring with a 5-yard run with 36 seconds left.

Carthage outgained IWU in total yardage, 458-418. Linebacker Skyler Metzger led the Titans with nine tackles.

IWU entertains Elmhurst at 1 p.m. next Saturday for homecoming at Tucci Stadium.

