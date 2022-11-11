Illinois Wesleyan faces Yeshiva on first day of Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational

BLOOMINGTON – It won’t have the frenzied buildup of last season’s Illinois Wesleyan-Yeshiva showdown.

But a season opener in an invitational named after IWU’s Hall of Famer is a pretty nice setup as well.

The Titans take on Yeshiva at 8 p.m. Saturday in the second game of the Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational at Shirk Center. Wisconsin-Stevens Point faces Webster in the first game at 6 p.m.

“We’ve been working hard. This group has really shown some growth in our short preseason,” IWU senior guard Lucas Heflen said. “We’re really excited for this weekend.”

The Titans and Maccabees met in late December of last season with IWU ranked fourth nationally and Yeshiva first.

Wesleyan snapped the home team’s 50-game winning streak 73-59 before a packed house at the Max Stern Athletic Center in New York City.

“I’ll never forget that game for the rest of my life,” said Heflen. “That was one in a million.”

Both teams suffered considerable losses from that game. Senior forward Cody Mitchell, IWU’s lone returning starter, will be in the lineup after sitting out the Nov. 2 exhibition game at Bradley because of a sore back.

“Cody has been practicing with no restrictions,” Titans coach Ron Rose said. “He’s got the most experience of everyone on our roster. Having that veteran presence makes a huge difference.”

Rose has named Heflen, Mitchell and junior guard Ryan Sroka captains. The trio will be joined by Nick Roper and Evan Schneider in the starting lineup for the 21st-ranked team in Division III.

Harrison Wilmsen, a 6-foot-9 sophomore, will play limited minutes early in the season with the hope of not aggravating a stress reaction in his foot.

“We’re nursing him through, hoping he doesn’t have to miss a game. It’s going to take some time to be 100 percent,” said Rose. “He’s a beast. He is going to have a great year. We’ve got to get him healthy so this is behind him.”

Also likely to see time off the bench for the Titans are guard Pryce Punkay and guard-forward Hakim Williams. If Rose dips further into his bench, post players Marko Anderson and 6-10 freshman Nathan Boldt and freshmen guards David Williams and Julian Hussherr could be called upon.

Yeshiva opened with a 69-60 road loss to 13th-ranked St. Joseph on Wednesday in Connecticut. Zevi Samet scored 17 points and canned five 3-pointers, while Daniel Margusov added 16 points for the Maccabees as Yeshiva launched 27 of its 51 shots from 3-point range.

“They shoot a lot more 3s,” Rose said. “They play really hard. They run five-man motion (offense) and tough hard-nosed half court man to man (defense). It will be a challenging first game.”

IWU plans to honor its past All-Americans before the Yeshiva game at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s losers meet Sunday at 1 p.m. with the winners squaring off at 3 p.m. for the championship.

Heaton leaves team

Junior Connor Heaton has ended his IWU basketball career. Heaton saw action in 18 games off the bench last season and scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

“He decided to step away from basketball,” said Rose. “I think he just felt it was time to move on. We wish him the best.”