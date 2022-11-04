Illinois Wesleyan embracing chance to face No. 1-ranked North Central on Senior Day

BLOOMINGTON — Some may see holding your Senior Day against the No. 1-ranked team in the country as bad timing.

Jackson Joyce wouldn't be in that group.

Illinois Wesleyan's senior offensive guard sees the opportunity awaiting the Titans at 1 p.m. Saturday as something that could be unforgettable. IWU entertains No. 1 North Central, which leads the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, in the final game for 18 Titan seniors at Tucci Stadium.

"I'm so excited for this week," said Joyce, who will be honored with his fellow seniors before the game. "Playing against some of the best players in the country, my whole goal is to go out there and show them I'm just as good as they are and they're nothing special."

North Central (8-0, 7-0 CCIW) has only been challenged once this season, a 33-20 victory against Wheaton.

Otherwise, North Central has easily plowed through the rest of the schedule while averaging 56.5 points and allowing 5.6 per game. The Cardinals have outscored their last four opponents, 228-0.

IWU (5-3, 4-3 CCIW) is coming off its most disappointing loss of the season. The Titans led Augustana by 10 points late in the third quarter before allowing 21 straight points as the Vikings took a 24-21 victory.

The emotions of Senior Day have helped the Titans quickly get over losing to Augustana.

"We should enjoy this week practicing and we should be ready to go Saturday because this is the last time we're ever going to play at Tucci and we want to make it memorable," said Joyce.

Joyce patiently waited his time to become a Titan starter. The 6-foot-1, 270-pound native of South Bend, Indiana, was stuck behind a veteran group that finally graduated after last season.

Now, Joyce is a mentor to a line that includes one freshman starter, left tackle Alex Valdez, and two sophomores, left guard Dylan Meyer and right tackle Caleb Heims, who plays next to Jackson.

"It's hard to manage everybody, especially for Coach Eash being the head coach and the offensive line coach," said Joyce. "I took it upon myself to help them (the young linemen) out when they're struggling and maybe stepping incorrectly, in film and talk with them and help them work through it."

This season might be unofficially the start of Joyce's coaching career. He originally came to IWU with hopes of becoming a high school history and high school football coach.

But he's pivoted to wanting to be a college coach and would like to be a graduate assistant coach somewhere next season.

Eash believes Joyce will be a good line coach.

"He's an overachiever. He had to develop things to make him successful on the field," said Eash. "He would say he's not blessed with great muscle twitch and that type of thing. Those overachievers have to find a way to make up for that. I was like that. I wasn't a superstar, but I tried to outwork people."

IWU will have its work cut out trying to stop North Central.

Quarterback Luke Lehnen has completed 69% of his passes for 1,640 yards and 20 TDs. The Cardinals have the CCIW's leading rusher and receiver. Ethan Greenfield has gained 1,043 rushing yards, averaging 7.9 yards per carry with 12 touchdowns. DeAngelo Hardy, who has missed two games, is averaging 107.3 yards receiving per game thanks to 35 catches for 644 yards and nine TDs.

"We have to understand as a team what type of level game it's going to be," said Eash. "You have to set yourself for that. It's going to be a high intensity, very physical type of ball game. They've always been that every time we've played North Central."

The Cardinals have played in the last two NCAA Division III championship games at the Stagg Bowl, winning in 2019 and losing last year. Brad Spencer was moved up to head coach from offensive coordinator when Jeff Thorne left after last season to become Western Michigan's offensive coordinator.

IWU has lost 11 in a row to the Cardinals, including a 55-7 victory against the Titans in 2021. North Central has won 24 straight CCIW games.

"They're playing for a championship and playoff berth, and we are not," said Eash. "We're playing for Titan pride. Our kids believe in Illinois Wesleyan. They came here for a reason. This is the type of game where they can show their conviction for that belief."