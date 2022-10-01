Illinois Wesleyan defense uses seven sacks to thwart Millikin's comeback hopes

BLOOMINGTON — Losing standout defensive tackle Conor Murphy to a season-ending knee injury is a definite blow for Illinois Wesleyan's football team.

Josh Hlavacek and the Titans' defense showed Saturday there was not a drop-off in performance.

Hlavacek and the Titans' defensive front put a hurt on Millikin quarterback Aidan Lombardo at Tucci Stadium. IWU recorded seven sacks and allowed only 153 total yards as the Titans survived four turnovers to beat the Big Blue, 38-24.

"We have great guys to step up and everyone is willing to step up. It doesn't put pressure on us," said Hlavacek, a sophomore end who was credited with 2.5 sacks. "Obviously he (Murphy) is a great guy and captain on the field, but I think we have four captains up front. We would love to have him and it's sad that he's out, but everyone stepped up and just played great today."

IWU quarterback Ryan Saxe enjoyed a hot and cold game. Saxe threw for 346 yards and four touchdowns, but was intercepted three times (including a pick-six).

But after the third interception gave Millikin a chance to score on a short field and tie the game midway in the fourth quarter, IWU's defense stopped the Big Blue cold.

"The defense played great. That's two weeks in a row they've given up one third-down conversion," said IWU head coach Norm Eash. "Our defense rose to the occasion and made some great stops at the very end."

IWU improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin ahead of a league game next Saturday at Washington (Mo.).

Quick start

The Titans shot out to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter. Seth Albin scored on a 1-yard run, while Saxe found tight end Kevin Graham deep on a 47-yard scoring strike and Andrew Stange kicked a 22-yard field goal.

"We came out and did something we wanted to do. We got points on the boards and gave our defense something to play for and took control of the ballgame," said Eash. "We just didn't manage it very well and let them back in it a couple times."

After Saxe threw his first interception, Millikin (2-2, 1-2) scored two plays later on Lombardo's 42-yard pass to Lidarian Carter. The Big Blue then added a defensive score when linebacker Kendall Dehority went 55 yards with an interception to cut the deficit to 17-14.

Albin made some nifty moves to convert a short pass from Saxe into a 15-yard TD with 37 seconds left until halftime to put IWU ahead, 24-14. When Saxe hit Myles in stride at the 30 for a 64-yard TD pass (the longest pass play since 2019), the Titans seemed in the clear with a 31-14 lead early in the third quarter.

Close in fourth quarter

Lombardo's 8-yard TD pass to Leigh Nutall closed the gap to 31-21 with 5:14 left in the third quarter. David Ramirez's 30-yard field goal with 10:13 left got the Big Blue within 31-24.

Sean Steele's interception gave Millikin great field position at IWU's 29 with 8:44 remaining. But the Titans stopped the Big Blue on downs. IWU then drove 60 yards in four plays, capped by Saxe's shuffle pass to Graham that turned into a 43-yard TD with 5:12 left and gave the Titans some breathing room.

'Bittersweet'

Saxe said the win was "bittersweet" because of the interceptions that nearly helped the Big Blue rally from two 17-point deficits.

"The defense kept us in it. They were unbelievable again, making plays and getting stops," said Saxe. "Two touchdowns were off picks they scored. It wasn't even on the defense. A defensive win, for sure."

Eash cut Saxe a little more slack. This was just the second start for the sophomore who came into fall camp as the No. 3 quarterback and slated to play more at wide receiver/slot back than behind center.

"Ryan is a playmaker and he's trying to make plays and wants to make plays. He's still learning," said Eash. "There were some growing pains with him today, but there were a lot of good things. That last (scoring) play on the shuffle, it's a great read.

"We weren't thinking about that. We were thinking about getting the ball to Myles Kee in the flat. The way the defense played it, he (Saxe) went through his reads and executed it and it was a touchdown."

Kee had six receptions for 115 yards, while Charlie Hamilton caught seven passes for 71 yards and Graham had three receptions for 97 yards. IWU rushed for only 52 yards as Millikin's veteran front made it difficult to find running lanes.

Defense! Defense!

Murphy, a 270-pound senior who was an all-CCIW second-team choice last year, tore the ACL in his left knee on the final series during last week's 26-21 comeback win over Carroll.

Senior Nick Deaner, junior Matthew Morrow, sophomore Owen Phaby and freshman Campbell Brinkman got more playing time with Murphy sidelined. Phaby had a key sack in the fourth quarter.

"We were focused on our jobs. We don't care what the offense does," said Hlavacek. "We would love they drive down and score, but we were focused on doing our job, our job. That's what we did all game, get a stop and get it back for the offense. We didn't worry what they did with it."

Linebacker Josh Klein made a team-high seven tackles while Hlavacek and senior strong safety Anthony Wachal Jr. had six each.