Illinois Wesleyan defeats Nebraska Wesleyan in Small College Classic

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Lucas Heflen drained three 3-pointers in a three-minute second half span to give the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team the margin it needed Friday at the Small College Basketball Champions Classic at Wachs Arena.

Heflen's barrage helped the No. 21-ranked Titans turn a one-point deficit into a seven-point lead that held up for a 73-67 win over Nebraska Wesleyan.

"Lucas hit three clutch threes down the stretch," IWU coach Ron Rose said. "It was a two-possession game either way the whole second half. We did a better job of finding him and moving the ball."

The Titans moved to 2-1 and face Saint Joseph (Conn.) at noon on Saturday.

IWU fell behind 7-0 and 12-2 before regrouping to pull ahead 39-34 entering halftime.

"They play a unique style, a funky 2-3 matchup (zone) you really don't see," Rose said. "We weathered the storm."

The Titans received valuable first-half minutes in the post from Marko Anderson after Harrison Wilmsen and Evan Schneider each picked up two fouls.

"Marko gave us a huge lift," said Rose. "He's got that motor and a unique ability to get to the glass that really gave them problems."

Heflen finished with a career-high 22 points and nailed 6 of 12 3-point attempts.

Cody Mitchell contributed 17 points and nine rebounds, Nick Roper 10 points and Anderson nine.

Peter Lash topped Nebraska Wesleyan with 24 points.

Lash's 3-pointer brought the Prairie Wolves within 70-67 with 13 seconds left. Ryan Sroka sank one free throw and Mitchell two to keep the Titans in front.

The Classic features two games each day of Division III, Division II and NAIA teams.