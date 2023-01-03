Illinois Wesleyan comeback denied by Washington University buzzer beater

BLOOMINGTON – By erasing a 12-point second half deficit, the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team opened itself up to both glory and heartbreak Tuesday at Shirk Center.

Washington University’s Hayden Doyle administered the pain with a fadeaway 15-footer with .9 seconds remaining that handed the Bears a 63-61 nonconference victory.

“That’s what you work for,” Doyle said. “Honestly, that’s probably my go-to move. I go left, little bump, fade a little bit.”

WashU coach Pat Juckem did not call a timeout after IWU’s Ryan Sroka tied the game with a shot in the lane at the 14-second mark.

“It’s a gut feel at the time,” Juckem said. “I thought a spread floor gave us the best chance. Hayden made us look smart.”

The Titans dropped to 6-5 as the Bears improved to 9-2.

“We had someone there. He (Doyle) hadn’t really looked to score,” said IWU coach Ron Rose. “We were trying to make sure we shadowed 42 (Charlie Jacob) because he was really good down the stretch.”

Widening the gap

The Bears scored the game’s first seven points, but IWU rallied for a 13-10 lead on a Cody Mitchell 3-pointer. A Sroka layup gave the Titans a 26-25 edge entering halftime.

WashU broke from a 32-32 deadlock with seven straight points and enjoyed a 46-34 advantage after a Jacob 3-pointer with 11:24 to play.

“We had several lulls where they got that 10-point cushion,” Rose said. “We know we’re on a fine line. Our margin for error is not large. I loved our heart to come back and compete, but we made too many mistakes to really expect to win.”

Trimming the lead

The Titans faced a 54-42 deficit with six minutes remaining before mounting a charge.

Harrison Wilmsen’s 3-pointer from the key brought Wesleyan within 58-57 and Sroka’s bucket in the lane with 53 seconds left put IWU in front 59-58.

A three-point play from Nate Bloedorn with 35 seconds showing pushed the Bears ahead 61-59 before Sroka tied it.

“I’m proud of our effort. We came back. We could have easily folded, and it could have been a 20-point game,” Sroka said. “I’m very proud of our guys for that. But yeah, that’s going to hurt for a while. That is going to lose some sleep. We need one stop and we can’t get it.”

“We knew they were going to battle us,” said Doyle. “They weren’t going to give up. We made one more play.”

Defensive tussle

For most of the contest, the Titans encountered difficulty scoring in the lane against a team that starts two 6-foot-10 players.

“We didn’t finish. We had some shots,” Rose said. “When they got that cushion, had we finished some plays and got some three-point plays … We get to the line and getting one out of two in a game like this often times can be the difference.”

“They have a big presence. It kind of altered our shot. Having two 6-10 guys starting, you’re going to think about it when you go in the lane,” said Sroka, whose 18 points matched a career high. “We’ve got to finish.”

Numbers game

Lucas Heflen added 13 points and Mitchell 12 for IWU, which shot 40.7 percent from the field.

Marko Anderson secured a team-high nine rebounds in a reserve role and Sroka grabbed eight.

Jacob with 20 points was the lone WashU performer in double figures. Bloedorn and Will Grudzinski each had nine off the bench. Grudzinski’s 10 rebounds helped the Bears to a 40-36 margin on the boards.

WashU finished at 39 percent accuracy from the floor and connected on 8 of 20 3-point attempts to 6 of 16 for the Titans.

