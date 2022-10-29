Illinois Wesleyan can't hold 10-point lead as Augustana comes back to edge Titans

ROCK ISLAND — Illinois Wesleyan's football team looked in control with a 10-point lead in the third quarter Saturday. Then things fell apart for the Titans against Augustana at Lindberg Stadium.

Augustana scored 21 straight points to overtake the Titans. IWU almost pulled off a miracle finish before the Vikings hung on for a 24-21 victory in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game.

"We didn't manage the game and we didn't manage the field," said IWU head coach Norm Eash. "We gave up big plays and we didn't make plays on offense when we needed to. A very disappointing loss."

Both teams are 5-3 overall and 4-3 in the CCIW. IWU entertains Division III No. 1-ranked North Central at 1 p.m. next Saturday on Senior Day at Tucci Stadium.

IWU marched down the field and scored on Jay Lemenager's 6-yard pass to Matt Young with 37 seconds left. Lemenager hit Charlie Hamilton for a two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 24-21.

The Titans' recovered Andrew Stange's onside kick and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gave IWU the ball at Augie's 37. But on the first play, Lemenager fumbled and Ronde Worrels recovered to seal the Titans' fate.

"I thought his arm was moving forward, and they said he fumbled the ball," said Eash. "We had a chance for a field goal at the end. But it shouldn't come down to the last two minutes. That's why it's so disappointing."

IWU took a 10-0 halftime lead on Stange's 41-yard field goal and Lemenager's 1-yard run. The teams traded field goals in the third quarter before Augustana began its comeback.

Quarterback Cole Bhardwaj threw 39- and 28-yard TD passes to Craig Shelton while Tyler Rivelli scored on a 7-yard run in a span of 13:19.

"We told the kids we have to play the second half. You have to win the second half, and we didn't," said Eash. "I didn't like our body language. The other thing they have to understand is every play is precious. That includes special teams. We had a punt that was partially blocked and gave up a huge kickoff return. Plays come back to haunt you."

IWU outgained Augustana in total yardage, 329-269. Lemenager completed 18 of 35 attempts for 237 yards. Hamilton had five receptions for 91 yards and Young grabbed three passes for 47 yards. Seth Albin led IWU's ground game with 54 yards on 17 carries.

Joel Baer paced IWU's defense with eight tackles.