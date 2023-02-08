Add another three to @sawyer_white2's collection pic.twitter.com/GNhuNwlRAq — Illinois Wesleyan Women's Basketball (@IWUWomensBball) February 9, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin women's basketball leader Millikin stormed out to a 20-point lead through one quarter and defeated Illinois Wesleyan 82-65 on Wednesday at Shirk Center.

Elyce Knudsen led Millikin with 28 points as the Big Blue moved to 18-4 overall and 12-1 in the CCIW.

Millikin hit five 3-pointers in the opening quarter to lead 27-7.

IWU (13-10, 8-6) trailed 45-26 at the half. The Titans rallied within 47-38 on a Katelyn Heller basket at the 6:42 mark of the third quarter.

Millikin extended its margin back to 61-46 entering the final period.

Lauren Huber topped Wesleyan with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kate Palmer added 14 points and Sawyer White and Caite Knutson had 10 points each.

Bailey Coffman scored 16 and Emily White 11 for Millikin.

IWU outrebounded the Big Blue 49-29 but committed 22 turnovers, eight more than Millikin.

The Big Blue finished 13 of 28 from 3-point range, while the Titans were 5 of 15.

