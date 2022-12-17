Hot-shooting Wheaton roars past Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON – When Lucas Heflen’s driving basket opened the second-half scoring to bring Illinois Wesleyan within four points Saturday at Shirk Center, it appeared the Titans might be putting a shaky first half to rest.

Not so much.

The remainder of the second half was a series of Thunder claps that deafened IWU’s hopes, and the Wheaton Thunder rolled to a 79-58 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory.

No. 16-ranked Wheaton outscored the Titans by 30 points from beyond the 3-point arc in IWU’s worst home defeat since an 87-65 loss to Augustana on Jan. 19, 2019.

“They played well and we didn’t. It looked like a mature team versus an immature team,” Titans coach Ron Rose said. “We didn’t play with any energy and very little purpose. We looked flat. We were just an unenergetic and uninspired team.”

Wheaton moved to 8-2 overall and 2-1 in the CCIW, while IWU slipped to 5-4 and 3-1 in league play.

“The simple thing is we shot it well,” said Thunder coach Mike Schauer, whose team connected on 14 of 33 from 3-point range. “Our entire scouting report was you tell me how many offensive rebounds they have, and I’ll tell you whether we won.

"To outrebound them (36-27) in their building and hold them to eight offensive rebounds, I think that was huge. That would have given us a chance to win. What separated it was we just shot it so well.”

IWU’s Harrison Wilmsen scored the game’s first five points before the Thunder began bombing in 3-pointers.

Two straight Nick Schiavello 3-pointers handed Wheaton a 25-16 advantage and Andrew Williams’ trey put the Thunder at 7 of 11 from deep with a 28-18 margin.

Schiavello scored a career-high 21 points while knocking down 5 of 8 from beyond the arc. Schiavello was a 31.6 percent 3-point shooter averaging 10.0 points entering the game.

IWU, which was outrebounded the first time all season, sliced an 11-point deficit to 37-31 when Wilmsen converter an inside shot to cap the first half scoring.

Heflen’s bucket to start the second half was quickly answered by 3-pointers from Schiavello and Eli Considine.

“It felt like every time we went on a little run, they hit a few threes and their lead got right back to where it was, and we couldn’t find a way back,” Heflen said. “We just didn’t play as a team. We were out there struggling. They had us scrambling the whole second half, and we weren’t buying into our team defense.”

Cody Mitchell’s rebound dunk gave the Titans a lonely second-half highlight, but Wheaton bumped a 13-point lead to 24 with the help of three more treys.

“We’ve got guys who can spread the floor,” said Schauer. “As long as Eli, Nick and T.J. (Askew) can knock down some shots, we’re a pretty tough guard.”

Meanwhile, the Titans launched only 10 3-point tries, sinking four.

“We couldn’t make three good plays consecutively,” Rose said. “We weren’t void of positive things. But it was one good play, one head scratcher all day long.”

Mitchell topped the Titans with 17 points and six rebounds, while Wilmsen and Heflen added 11 points apiece.

Thunder standout guard Tyson Cruickshank was held under his average with 14 points. Yet Askew and Williams also had 14 and Considine 10.

The Titans will try to brighten their holiday mood during a 7 p.m. Tuesday road game against the University of Chicago.

