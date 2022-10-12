Hosting campus blood drive personal cause for IWU volleyball player Taylor Babec and family

BLOOMINGTON — For Taylor Babec, hosting a blood drive is something that carries special meaning for her family.

Babec, a junior middle hitter on Illinois Wesleyan's volleyball team, required 22 blood transfusions in her battle to beat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma after being diagnosed when she was 5.

Babec, a Plainfield Central High School graduate, and her family — led by mother Jennifer — have paid it forward by hosting a blood drive to help others in need of a transfusion for 12 straight years.

This will be the first year on the IWU campus when the Titan volleyball team, through ImpactLife, holds the event from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hansen Student Center.

"It's kind of weird that all the attention is on me again. Everyone is, like, 'I had no clue (she had cancer).' Well, how are you supposed to know?" said Babec, who has been in remission since she was 8. "It's cool to see everyone come out and help out."

Babec is enjoying a breakout season with the Titans. She has recorded 100 kills and a team-high 60 blocks before Wednesday's match at North Park. The Titans have compiled a 12-7 overall record and 2-2 mark in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

"I played a lot of different sports growing up," said Babec. "I had to stop gymnastics because of my diagnosis, but I did softball and cheerleading and a lot of different sports. I didn't start volleyball until third or fourth grade and stuck with that until now."

Lemenger back at QB

Sophomore Jay Lemenger will be IWU's starting quarterback once again when the Titans (3-2, 2-2) entertain North Park (0-5, 0-4) in Saturday's 1 p.m. CCIW game at Tucci Stadium.

Lemenger started the season opener before suffering a knee injury early against Ohio Wesleyan. He then started against Carroll in the Titans' third game before being pulled at halftime for Ryan Saxe, who led a second-half comeback for a 26-21 win.

Saxe was injured last week in a 59-14 loss at Washington (Mo.) University. Lemenger played the second half and threw for 135 yards and two touchdowns. IWU head coach Norm Eash said Saxe is questionable for Saturday's game.

"Jay throws the ball very well. It's tough because Ryan got most of the reps with the Green team (No. 1) last week, and Jay has to come in and adjust to the flow of the game and so forth," said Eash. "I thought he did a good job."

Whoever is at quarterback knows the Titans must get off to better starts. They have been held scoreless in the first half in three of their five games.

"Going into games it takes us a while to get going. That can't be the case," said senior wide receiver Charlie Hamilton, who has 32 receptions for 420 yards and three touchdowns. "The second half (against WashU) we came out and were more in a groove. We have to get doing that a lot earlier."

Hamilton doesn't believe the revolving quarterbacks has caused the problem.

"I don't think it's too hard. It takes a couple plays to get used to Jay or Ryan," he said. "They both give looks in their unique ways to defenses and that can be advantageous to us. Saxe is more of keeping the play alive (guy), and Jay will sit in the pocket and roll out if we need to and is more of a deep threat."

Onsrud, golf to NCAA

IWU junior Lexi Onsrud earned medalist honors as the Titans women's golf team cruised to the CCIW Championship title last weekend at Naga Waukee War Memorial Golf Course in Pewaukee, Wis.

The 45-stroke victory over runner-up Augustana advanced IWU to the NCAA Division III Championships on May 9-12 at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

Onsrud became IWU's first medalist since 2016 by shooting 10-over-par 217. Six Titans earned all-conference honors with top-10 finishes while IWU's Patrick Freeman was voted Coach of the Year for the fifth time.

Junior Emma Thorman and sophomore Macy Ludwig followed Onsrud at 230 and 232, respectively. Sophomore Jacque O'Neill tied for sixth (242) with sophomore Jadyn Spinks ninth (246) and junior Rachel Ducaji 10th (247).

Onsrud, a University High School graduate along with Spinks, and Thorman were individual qualifiers for last season's NCAA tourney. Onsrud and Thorman were part of IWU's 2021 squad that tied for ninth at nationals.

"We knew we had a pretty good chance of winning, but we still had to work hard and put in work and focus on our short game to do well and play our game," said Onsrud, who also received the conference's Elite 26 award, an honor bestowed upon the all-conference golfer with the highest GPA, for the second straight year.

"There was a lot of motivation to win this year so our whole team could go (to the NCAA tourney). The other people haven't been to nationals yet, so I felt it was redemption from last year."