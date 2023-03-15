BLOOMINGTON — Having won four Division III national championships as the leader of the Illinois Wesleyan track and field program, Chris Schumacher is leaving the Titans for another challenge.

Schumacher was named director of athletics at Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

Schumacher will officially move into his new position after the conclusion of the outdoor track and field season.

"I want to thank Dennie Bridges, who took a chance when he brought me to IWU with no head track and field coaching experience, and Mike Wagner for his unwavering support and mentorship," Schumacher said. "I have 26 years of incredible leadership to draw from as I begin this new venture."

"I am excited for Chris and his family and wish him the very best in this new endeavor," said Wagner, IWU's athletic director. "Chris has led our track and field teams to incredible success over the years and will bring great experience to his new role.

"He has served our student-athletes and campus in a wide variety of areas over the past two-plus decades and has kept the goal of providing a first-class student-athlete experience at the forefront."

Schumacher has been the head men's and women's track and field coach at IWU since 1997 and in the summer of 2021 was promoted to Director of Track and Field.

Under Schumacher's direction, the Titans have produced 291 All-Americans, including three relay teams and 18 individual national champions.

In addition to winning four NCAA championships (2016 outdoor, 2010 outdoor, 2008 Indoor and outdoor), his women's teams finished in the top-20 nationally on 18 other occasions.

Schumacher's men's teams also yielded six national finishes — 2008 (14th indoor, 25th outdoor); 2007 (18th outdoor); 2000 (eighth indoor); and 1999 (ninth indoor, 15th outdoor.).

Schumacher is a 1991 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where he was an All-American for three years in track & field, competing on teams that won three national championships. He was also a four-year letter winner in football and played in two national championship games.

Schumacher and his wife, Amy, have a daughter, Kienna, a 2016 Illinois Wesleyan graduate with a degree in accounting and a four-year letter-winner on the IWU track and field team; and a son, Keondre who is a current member of the track and field team majoring in religious studies.

