Freshman Alex Valdez making immediate impact for Illinois Wesleyan as Titans set for Carthage

BLOOMINGTON — Never mind that he was 6-foot and 260 pounds. As a freshman at Conant High School in Schaumburg, Alex Valdez didn't see his future as a football player.

"I played soccer my whole life, and my parents wanted me to continue with that," he said. "Sophomore year I didn't make the soccer team, so I tried out for football."

Illinois Wesleyan head football coach Norm Eash is glad about that as Valdez literally outgrew soccer to 6-4 and 320 pounds. He became a rare freshman offensive line starter in Eash's 36 years with the Titans at left tackle in the season opener.

Valdez will be there again at 1 p.m. Saturday when IWU entertains Carthage in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Tucci Stadium.

"The thing about size, especially incoming freshmen linemen, you don't know what their foot speed is and quickness and things like that," said Eash. "Alex is a fast-twitch player. For that size it's amazing to watch him move, especially in a short distance. Very explosive."

Valdez said his goal coming into preseason training camp was to make the travel squad and maybe play on special teams. With last year's entire offensive line graduating, though, Valdez seized on the opportunity for much more than that.

"A couple weeks into camp I was doing pretty decent," he said. "(The most difficult thing) for me was having to figure out the plays because it's a whole new playbook. In high school we ran the triple option. It's very different."

Eash said sophomore guard Dylan Meyer, who plays next to Valdez, has helped guide the freshman along. As the offensive line coach, Eash appreciates what Valdez does.

"It's fun to watch him on tape because when he gets somebody, he gets them," said Eash. "He knocks them down."

The Titans (4-2 overall, 3-2 CCIW) would like to knock out the label of being a comeback team.

IWU has led at halftime in only two games. Last week, winless North Park was on the verge of its first-ever win in Bloomington as it took a 27-7 lead in the third quarter before the Titans rallied for a 43-34 victory.

"I would really enjoy, and they (the players) would too, is a game we take control and manage the game all the way through from first quarter to last quarter," said Eash. "We did that a little bit in the first game against Ohio Wesleyan and haven't done that since."

The Titan defense has been gashed for 93 points and 1,013 yards the last two weeks, including a 59-14 loss at unbeaten Washington (Mo.) University.

Carthage (2-4, 2-3) had its way against IWU a year ago when the Firebirds routed the Titans, 63-35, in Kenosha, Wis.

"The big thing in the defensive room this week is getting that confidence back and not playing with so much pressure and playing loose," said IWU senior strong safety Anthony Wachal Jr. "We've had a lot of meetings and heart to heart with the players. A lot of guys say the same thing. They're putting too much pressure on themselves."

Eash has warned his players all week that Carthage's record is misleading. The Firebirds' four losses have come to teams with a combined 22-2 record.

Bryce Lowe threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns against the Titans last season. But Lowe has been replaced as the starter by another sophomore, Cristian Beltran, who has completed 62 of 122 attempts for 851 yards and nine TDs.

"Carthage is always a team that gets up for us," said Eash. "We have to be mentally and physically ready for that type of game. We have done that pretty well over the years, but last year we did not do that. It is a pride game for us and a redemption game. We did not feel good leaving their field last year."