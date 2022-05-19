Former SIU Edwardsville player Caite Knutson transferring to Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON – Keeping an eye on the transfer portal has led Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball coach Mia Smith to a player she can’t wait to see in an IWU uniform.

Caite Knutson, a 6-foot forward from Southern Illinois Edwardsville, has announced she will join the Titans roster for next season. She has three years of eligibility at IWU.

“Any time we saw Illinois-based high school girls, we were sending out info,” Smith said. “Our first communication was so easy and flawless. From there we got her interested in visiting, and she loved the school and the people she met with.”

A graduate of Collinsville High School, Knutson appeared in 17 games over two seasons at SIUE and totaled 25 points and 14 rebounds.

“I think she is a difference maker in our program,” said Smith. “She’s a very good scorer and an excellent rebounder. I love the way she can create around the hoop. She’s mobile, quick and long.”

The Titans return four of their top six scorers from a 20-9 team that made an NCAA Tournament appearance.

“Caite is exactly the missing piece of our puzzle. We didn’t have a true post player and now we do,” Smith said. “She definitely can play with her back to the basket, but her strength is the high post area. She’s able to move from the high post in one step and get to the rim.”

Knutson averaged 14.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a senior at Collinsville.

“She is the epitome of an Illinois Wesleyan girl. She fits the mold so well,” said Smith. “Our girls were really invested in the recruiting process with her, and they just adore her already. We’re all excited.”

