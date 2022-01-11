Former Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball star Kendall Sosa honored by the NCAA

BLOOMINGTON — Former Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball standout and 2021 graduate Kendall Sosa was among 10 student-athletes named as a 2022 NCAA Top 10 Award winner.

The award recognizes former student-athletes for their successes in their sport, classroom and community. Recipients will be recognized during the annual NCAA Convention in Indianapolis on Jan. 19.

"I'm incredibly honored to receive this award and be recognized among many distinguished recipients," said Sosa, a Normal Community High School graduate. "Through all the challenges of the past couple of years, I'm proud to represent Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball and the Bloomington-Normal communities and the impact they have made in my life. A huge thank you goes to my support system — my family, teammates, and coaches for believing in me and motivating me to excel in all aspects of life."

Sosa put together a tremendous career for the Titans. She was named the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Division III Player of the Year in 2021, the first CCIW student-athlete to earn the honor all-time. A finalist for the 2021 Division III Honda Athlete of the Year, Sosa was voted First Team All-America by both the WBCA and D3hoops.com in 2021 and earned honorable mention accolades from D3hoops.com in 2020.

The CCIW's Most Outstanding Player in 2021, Sosa was a unanimous two-time First Team All-CCIW selection and five-time CCIW Player of the Week recipient.

As a senior, Sosa ranked second in Division III with 26.7 points per game. She broke the IWU single-game scoring record with 47 points in an overtime win at No. 13 Millikin.

Academically, Sosa was recognized as a College Sports Information Directors of America First Team Academic All-America honoree in 2021 after garnering a second team selection in 2020. A three-time Academic All-CCIW awardee, she was also IWU's recipient of the CCIW's Jack Swartz Award for her athletic success, academic excellence and leadership.

"Kendall is a top-10 all-around person, not just an all-around athlete or basketball player," said IWU head women's basketball coach Mia Smith. "Her skills on the basketball court were amazing and her highlight reel is one that I can watch over and over again — especially the 47 point performance at Millikin. As much as she brought to the court, what she brought unrelated to basketball was even more impressive. Her growth from freshman year to her senior year was fun to watch. If we gave an award for all-time best teammate, it would be Kendall."

