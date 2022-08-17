Five takeaways as Illinois Wesleyan's football team seeks to erase painful memories of 3-7 season

BLOOMINGTON — Fernando Chavez suffered an elbow injury in last season's third game and missed Illinois Wesleyan's next three football games.

Yet that wasn't the most pain he suffered in 2021.

Not even close.

The memory of a 3-7 season has haunted Chavez and the returning Titan players who went through that experience.

"We don't ever want to feel like that again," said Chavez, a senior linebacker and captain during Tuesday's IWU Media Day activities at Tucci Stadium. "This whole offseason has been like preparing for a revenge tour. I want to go beat every team that beat us last year."

Standout senior wide receiver Charlie Hamilton said it's not easy shaking off only the second sub-.500 season for the Titans in the last 15 years.

"It was really tough to deal with, and this year we have to focus on our mental toughness, just going into every week like it's the first week of the season and just forget about the last one" said Hamilton, who made the all-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin second team after making 52 catches for 796 yards and eight touchdowns.

IWU was picked to finish sixth in the 10-team CCIW in a preseason poll of league coaches last week. While motivating, it was difficult for the Titans to argue about that.

"We know what we can do and won't let that define us. We're striving to prove that wrong," said senior halfback Zach Bozarth. "We all know, the coaches and players, we're better than that. At this point we have to show everyone else we're better than that."

Here are five takeaways from Media Day as the Titans prepare for their Sept. 10 season opener against Ohio Wesleyan at Tucci Stadium.

Season 36 for Eash

Few of the previous 35 seasons as his alma mater's head coach were as trying as 2021 for Norm Eash.

It started in the preseason when the Titans lost middle linebacker Bo Neidballa for the season with a knee injury. Then, after taking a quick 14-0 lead in the opener against Franklin (Ind.), the Titans were burned for big plays in a 35-21 loss.

IWU missed a short field goal at the buzzer in the next game and dropped its CCIW opener to Carroll, 34-33. After a 1-4 start, the decision was made to give younger players an opportunity.

Eash started five freshmen — the same number as in his previous 34 years combined. There were growing pains, highlighted by an embarrassing 72-7 loss to Wheaton.

However, Eash is confident his program can reverse field quickly.

"We're going to rebuild the Titan football tradition. When you do that, you dig a deep hole. We did that," he said. "Then you lay the foundation. Our foundation was playing a lot of young kids and our JV program went 6-0. Then you build the house. We did that in the spring. I thought we had a great spring and are forming our identity."

Quarterback competition

Sage Shindler started all 14 games for IWU in 2021, including four in an abbreviated spring campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out the fall 2020 season.

Now a junior, Shindler is fighting to keep his job from two sophomores. Newcomer Jay Lemenager, a lefthander, is a transfer from Division III power Mount Union while Ryan Saxe was Shindler's backup last season.

"He (Shindler) has got experience and manages the game really well, but we also have some other quarterbacks," said Eash. "We recruited Jay Lemenager (out of Clifton Central) and were disappointed we lost him, but now he's back at Illinois Wesleyan. He's a big quarterback, 6-1, 200 pounds. He's athletic and big and strong. And we like Ryan Saxe. Those three will be competing for the quarterback job."

The 5-10, 185-pound Shindler completed 192 of 302 attempts for 2,190 yards with 15 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions last season.

Shindler doesn't mind an open competition for the job.

"I think it is for everybody, especially following a season like that. We all have to prove ourselves every single day," he said. "Coach says you have to pay your rent every day. I don't plan on missing any payments."

Murphy beefs up

Conor Murphy was a bright spot for IWU's defense in 2021. He recorded 54 tackles, including 10 for lost yardage, to go with a team-high 7.5 sacks while being named to the all-CCIW second team.

Yet Murphy couldn't shake the feeling he got during a 55-7 loss to North Central.

"For me the biggest thing, and a lot of guys realized that, the second half of that North Central game we got pushed around a little bit, especially on the run," he said. "They didn't really need to throw the ball. We had to put on weight and size."

Thus inspired, the senior tackle added 30 pounds to his 6-4 frame and weighs 270.

"He's faster and quicker than he's ever been and stronger than he's been," said IWU defensive coordinator Matt Williamson. "That will propel him to another level."

O-line = New line

There is no doubt what is IWU's biggest question mark during the preseason.

The Titans graduated their entire offensive line, including two all-CCIW players, and a top reserve. Eash and his staff added 13 freshmen offensive linemen with plenty of size.

Holdovers such as seniors Holden Smith, a Normal West High School graduate, and Jackson Joyce, along with junior Connor Sweeney and sophomore Dylan Meyer, will be challenged for starting spots by some of the freshmen.

"If the offensive line coach doesn't do a good job we're going to fire him, and that's me," said Eash. "We have 22 offensive linemen and one of the best incoming freshmen offensive line group since I've been here. Not only are they talented, but they have size. You can't coach size. You can coach technique, but you can't coach size."

Defense familiar

Williamson's first year as IWU's defensive coordinator in 2021 wasn't quite what he envisioned. The Titans allowed 34.3 points and almost 400 yards per game.

The good news is the freshmen and a couple other newcomers, including transfer middle linebacker Zach Wingerter from Division II Siena Heights (Mich.), will be the only players learning a new system. There figures to be more reacting and less thinking.

"I've always been a believer in the third time you learn the defense is when the light bulb stays on," said Williamson. "For these guys this is the third time they've learned the defense with last fall, spring and now doing it again. Now we have those veteran players coaching the younger players what they're supposed to do and how they're supposed to do it."

Senior strong safety Anthony Wachal Jr. sees a big difference from a year ago.

"We have a bunch of dogs on our defense and a bunch of young guys who aren't young anymore. They have a whole year under their belt and know what they're doing," said Wachal, who is finally healthy after three shoulder surgeries. "They respond to every situation and everyone knows the defense like they've been running it a couple years. The defense is going to make leaps and bounds this year."